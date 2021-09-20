Ghanaian actress and presenter, Sika Osei, is almost taken off the singles market

She has announced her engagement to her handsome fiancé in a new post she shared

Many of her colleague industry players have massively congratulated the eloquent actress

Eloquent Ghanaian television presenter, and actress, Sika Osei, has announced her engagement to her handsome fiancé.

In a new post she shared, Sika dropped a pre-wedding photo with her man as they twinned, and wrote in the caption that she finally said yes to her heartthrob.

Her post has triggered massive reactions as her colleague industry players congratulated and wished her well.

A collage of Sika Osei and husband-to-be. Photo credit: @officialsikaosei/Instagram

Source: Instagram

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

ameyaw112: “Congratulations. Waiting for my wedding invite.”

lydiaforson: “Yaaaay!!!! No more secrets lol. Congratulations babe.”

ann_ita1: “Congratulations dear.”

reginavanhelvert_: "Congratulations."

princedavidosei: "Congrats."

mzdru_: "Awww congratulations girl."

__ama_nyarkoa__: "Wow congratulations."

karenkashkane: "Babe it’s A VERY BIG YESSSSSS FROM ALL OF US TOO. We love beautiful things CONGRATULATIONS Sika you deserve all the love and happiness in the world."

thelarleylartey: "Congratulations."

cookieteegh: "CONGRATULATIONS Babe."

naa_ashorkor_: "Omggggg congratulations."

Sika Osei

Meanwhile, Osei has currently joined TV3 as a co-host of the Ladies Circle.

She is well-known as a brand influencer and has done a lot of adverts in the past for brands, including AirtelTigo.

Not much is known about Osei's fiancé for now. YEN.com.gh is following up on this beautiful development and will update our readers when new information comes in.

