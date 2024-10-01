Ghanaian gospel singer Odehyieba Priscilla recently met with her former manager, 2AJ, at an event

This comes after the singer recounted how they dramatically parted ways in a Delay interview last year

Videos of them interacting after many years have surfaced on social media

Odehyieba Priscilla is a teen gospel music star who rose to fame thanks to her spirited performances on the internet.

The internet sensation's career kickstarted when she left Wassa Akropong for Apatrapa, Kumasi, at age 11.

Odehyieba Priscilla encounters her former manager 2AJ after they parted ways because of her witchcraft rumours. Photo source: Instagram/OdehyiebaPriscilla

Source: Instagram

Her former manager, 2AJ, scouted her and facilitated her relocation. Under the care of the manager and his family, she got her ministerial grooming and pursued her education.

However, a witchcraft allegation ruined the relationship between 2AJ and his prodigy.

According to Odehyieba, Priscilla, her former manager, decided to part ways with her because of the unpopular rumours that she was a witch.

The tension between 2AJ and Odehyieba Priscilla has increased over the years, as many have blamed the teenage star for being ungrateful.

The gospel music stars, who reportedly met at a recent event, decided to bury the hatchet.

In a recent video that surfaced online, the 18-year-old star was seated beside 2AJ as they awaited their performances.

At the event, Odehyieba Priscilla warmly hugged her former manager, suggesting that they had patched things up.

Odehyieba Priscilla and 2AJ's reunion thrills fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Odehyieba Priscilla and 2AJ's recent stint together.

@NanaArkua the bee said:

"nobody will apologise to anyone we give thanks to God 🙏🙏🙏🙏those who was talking see what God did together we stand 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🥰🥰🥰🥰"

hajiaElham99 wrote:

"The girl is really mature paaa...2AJ wasnt expecting that"

Adepa Nyamenaye noted:

"Is a lesson for us all,if you helping someone or doing and you think you are oga,God will replace you with someone else."

Obedience Koomson remarked:

"need to apologise to him togather with her whole family members"

Odehyieba Priscilla storms Tarkwa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Odehyieba Priscilla had joined several gospel music performers at an event in Booboobo, Tarkwa, on September 27, 2024.

During her performance, the teenage star was believed to have sensed the presence of a supernatural being influencing congregants to prostrate as they worshipped.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh