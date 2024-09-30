18-year-old Odehyieba Priscilla's performance in Booboobo, Tarkwa, has left many netizens intrigued

Many people in the audience couldn't stand still during the youngster's highly awaited ministration

Videos of her stint in Tarkwa have gone viral on social media as fans weigh in on her talent and unction

Ghanaian gospel singer Odehyieba Priscilla, who turned 18 this year, continues to make her mark in the gospel music fraternity.

The young singer was among several gospel performers who stormed Tarkwa in the Western Region for a performance recently.

Odehyieba Priscilla's ministration in Tarkwa leaves many rolling on the floor. Photo source: Instagram/OdehyiebaPriscilla

She arrived in the auditorium with her team and a young mentee, Adomba Fausti. With her prayer shawl around her neck, Odehyieba gave one of her signature awe-inspiring performances at the Tarkwa church.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the singer was believed to have sensed the presence of a supernatural being during her performance. Congregants prostrated as they worshipped with Odeyhieba Priscilla.

The 18-year-old is one of Ghana's fast-rising prospects in the gospel music community. She has been co-signed by several established gospel musicians, including Joyce Blessing.

At Ohemaa Mercy's recent launch ceremony for the upcoming Tehilla Experience, Odehyieba Priscilla performed, giving fans a taste of what's in store at the annual gospel showdown.

Odehyieba Priscilla's ministry intrigues fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Odehyieba Priscilla's performance in Tarkwa.

yaabecky said:

"I wish I can do like her 🥹"

Nyamekye wrote:

"I wasn't moved by her ministration on phone till she came to our church to minister and OMG,she carries an Angelic anointing. I tap from your grace Priscilla."

Lovia Kesewa🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 noted:

"Who else had goosebumps watching this ☹️☹️☹️"

Mary Shalomina remarked:

"Things of the Spirit can only be accessed by the Spiritual, you need to position yourself to receive."

Odehyieba Priscilla completes high school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Odehyibea Priscilla had successfully completed her high school career at the prestigious St Louis SHS, Kumasi.

She joined her colleagues to sing chants of joy and participated in a long-existing tradition as she marked her new journey as a school alumnus.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

