Stonebwoy, an ambassador for Ghandour Cosmetics, has given fans an exclusive look at his skincare routine

The Ghanaian musician went shirtless as he shared some beauty tips in his native language Ewe

Fans were impressed by Stonebwoy's efforts as much as his manly look and flawless skin

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, have been married since 2017 and have become a couple admired by many Ghanaian fans.

The couple and their two children scored an endorsement deal with Ghandour Cosmetics last year.

As part of his ambassadorial duties, the musician recently shared his skincare routine on social media.

The musician exclusively shared the routine on TikTok, giving fans an inside look at the products from the Ghandour brand he uses to maintain fine skin.

In the video, the Jejereje hitmaker showcased his well-chiseled physique and chest tattoo. The tattoo appears to be the image of a wild cat stretching from his shoulder to the right side of his chest.

Stonebwoy has several tattoos on his body. In 2020, the musician commissioned a German-based Ghanaian tattooist to ink a picture of his late mum on his back. Stonebwoy lost his mum, Catherine Satekla, in 2015.

The tattooist, Anthony Jefferson Hanson, established that Stonebwoy's task was a watershed moment in his career.

Stonebwoy excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's skincare routine.

UPDATE said:

"The love for you herh"

@.Queen MD 👑👑♥️ wrote:

"Eiiiiiii my man that oooo ♥️♥️♥️♥️"

Faustian Nkrumah remarked:

"Chai..... See Skin Clean Like Water 💧 ❤️❤️"

NessAndycateringhub noted:

"I can't tell number of times I have watched this video oo😂😂😂 ewe to the whole world, we love you"

Lois King 💞 remarked:

"Stonebouy you just got a fan for life 🥰💯💯💯"

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa spotted abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had flown out to Belgium to perform at this year's Afro-Fresh concert.

He made the trip with his wife, Dr Louisa, who plays a key role in his management. The duo, who have become a power couple, took some time off work to explore the beauty of Antwerp.

