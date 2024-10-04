TikTok sensation Agadoo has been spotted with several superstars from Kumasi, including Awurama

A video of him and Kumawood actress Awurama from Dr Likee's camp has gained significant traction on social media

Fans thronged the comments section to share their adoration for the viral star after checking out his latest collaboration

Ghanaian viral star Agadoo recently travelled to Kumasi, where he linked up and collaborated with several content creators, including Dr Likee.

The dancer called Dr Likee his godfather and expressed his excitement after meeting the Kumawood superstar.

Agadooo dances with Awurama

Agadoo is known for his infectious dance moves on TikTok. His collaborations with superstars like DopeNation and Fella Makafui have helped skyrocket his rising stocks.

In the recent video, he danced with Awurama, who many fans have tagged as Dr. Likee's on-screen girlfriend.

Awurama's demeanour as she danced to the Viviene Tiktok challenge with the viral star Agadoo excited numerous fans.

Agadoo and Awurama intrigues fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Agadoo and Awurama's recent collaboration.

Agadoo speaks amid rumours with DopeNation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agadoo opened up about being used and shared his experience as a thriving content creator in Ghana.

He explained that he felt used but was finding his feet once again after a few disappointing moments in his life.

Agadoo's complaints come on the back of his rumoured rift with DopeNation after their high-striding collaboration.

