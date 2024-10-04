Agadoo Collaborates With Awurama, Smooches Her On Set, Fans React: "Dr Likee Will Catch You"
- TikTok sensation Agadoo has been spotted with several superstars from Kumasi, including Awurama
- A video of him and Kumawood actress Awurama from Dr Likee's camp has gained significant traction on social media
- Fans thronged the comments section to share their adoration for the viral star after checking out his latest collaboration
Ghanaian viral star Agadoo recently travelled to Kumasi, where he linked up and collaborated with several content creators, including Dr Likee.
The dancer called Dr Likee his godfather and expressed his excitement after meeting the Kumawood superstar.
Agadooo dances with Awurama
Agadoo is known for his infectious dance moves on TikTok. His collaborations with superstars like DopeNation and Fella Makafui have helped skyrocket his rising stocks.
In the recent video, he danced with Awurama, who many fans have tagged as Dr. Likee's on-screen girlfriend.
Awurama's demeanour as she danced to the Viviene Tiktok challenge with the viral star Agadoo excited numerous fans.
Agadoo and Awurama intrigues fans
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Agadoo and Awurama's recent collaboration.
tha.boylifaa😊 said:
"Nyash is life eii sorry nyash is life mtcww I mean nyash is life😒 me n nyash oh no😂"
BMC_el_Chapo wrote:
"Chale u guys dey part that be why nana no dey take the country serious oohh 😭😂😂😂 free the youth oo nie😂😂😂"
GistFam noted:
"Nyash is life🤩 Justice to those ladies without nyash, Nyash till I die 😁😁😁"
YrnCartoon remarked:
"Agado dey take opportunity dey feel paaa o😂"
Don Timoo commented:
"when you watch agadoo EIN face fast fast aah he looks like neymar"
Relax added:
"Who else was watching both of them, and later, was only watching the lady?"
Agadoo speaks amid rumours with DopeNation
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agadoo opened up about being used and shared his experience as a thriving content creator in Ghana.
He explained that he felt used but was finding his feet once again after a few disappointing moments in his life.
Agadoo's complaints come on the back of his rumoured rift with DopeNation after their high-striding collaboration.
