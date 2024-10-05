DJ Switch, in a video she shared on TikTok, made a French rendition of Stonebwoy's newly released Jejereje

In the video, the talented entertainer translated the lyrics of the song, which was a mixture of Twi and pidgin English, to French

She explained that the song had a strong francophone vibe and made the translation as an experiment to see how it would sound in French

Former Talented Kidz star DJ Switch has shared a French version of Stonebwoy's new song 'Jejereje' on TikTok. The original song, which blends Twi and pidgin English, was reworked by DJ Switch, who translated the lyrics into French.

DJ Switch creates a French version of Stonebwoy's Jejereje in a video. Photo source: djswitch

Source: Instagram

In the video, DJ Switch explained that the song has a strong francophone vibe, which inspired her to try the translation. She called the project an experiment to see how the song would sound in French and posted it for her followers to review.

The feedback from fans has been mostly positive. Many Ghanaians commented that the translation worked well, keeping the vibe of the original while bringing in a new variation to the tune. Some also noted that translating the song into French could help it gain more traction in francophone countries.

DJ Switch impresses fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

medallionwinner said:

"it makes a lot of sense and it sounds so good"

bijoux commented:

"you really work on your accent😊😊☺️☺️☺️bravo mademoiselle"

Daker said:

"The the accent, pronunciation and everything. Impressive for"

zRayTour&Trade🇬🇭 said:

"Bhim should do remix with you fast fast"

GTS. said:

"Ah! Wait ooo is this yesterday DJ Switch?"

Vibes Land456 Nhyira wrote:

"This girl is soooo talented but wait is she speaking the right French 😂"

🌍backup account said:

"Aaa wait ooo @STONEBWOY must see this, cozzzzz 💗💗💗💗, well done"

