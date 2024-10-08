Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, announced that she would be participating in the Africa Cinema Summit as a speaker

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has announced that she will join English actor Idris Elba for the Africa Cinema Summit.

The star-studded event will take place on October 8, 2024, at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

Fella Makafui is set to join Idris Elba and others at the Africa Cinema Summit. Image credit: @fellamakafui

Fella joins Idris Elba for summit

Fella Makafui took to her Instagram page to share the official flier of the Africa Cinema Summit. The slide included a picture of Idris Elba, who would headline the event in Ghana.

The Ghanaian actress will speak alongside film and TV producer Danny Damah, Nana Yaw, and President Nana Akufo-Addo's daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo.

In the post's caption, Fella said she was honoured to speak at the event that seeks to celebrate the power of storytelling and African cinema.

The Resonance movie star noted that she was excited to be part of the conversation shaping the future of the Ghanaian movie industry.

"Honoured to be speaking at the Africa Cinema Summit today, celebrating the power of storytelling and African cinema! Excited to be part of the conversation shaping the future of our industry. @nationalfilmauthority"

Below is the post with details of the Africa Cinema Summit:

Reactions to Fella Makafui's news

Many people congratulated Fella Makafui while showering her with accolades. Many people talked about reaching higher heights in the movie industry.

Below are the reactions of social media users.

iamcynthiaampofo said:

"You're going far. The unstoppable..... biggest Fella"

pri4fit said:

"Fella this your speed is what I call supernatural speed👏👏, from one to another. Ok what’s next🤔"

delsey_dosia said:

"God continue to shame your haters 😂😂😂😂😂 . Go hard or go"

naa.ayerki said:

This is how we do it… 👏❤️👏. Biggest Fella keep breaking the barriers ❤️🔥

annie_the_gem said:

"Biggest Fella for a reason ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥"

official_larley said:

"Nothing in this world can bring you down!!!"

edithtimah9

"The sky can’t be your limit, soar higher girl 👏👏👏"

maggie_junegirl

"I just love the new you 😍😍no plenty talking 😂works are speaking loud 😍😍"

Fella stars in Anikulapo season two

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Ghanaian actress announced she was cast in the second season of the Nigerian Netflix series, Anikulapo.

Fella Makafui shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of herself on the set of the series and noted that she was playing the role of Abena.

Actor Kalybos, her daughter Island Frimpong, and many Ghanaian celebrities and fans throned the comments section to congratulate her.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

