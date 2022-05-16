Co-creator and executive producer of Young Famous & African, Peace Hyde said that it is cool to be African, after releasing hit Netflix series

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on BBC Africa, she shared what the show meant and how it defines 'African Excellence'

Sarkodie and France Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé, and many other Ghanaian fans applauded Peace Hyde for promoting Ghana on a huge international platform as BBC Africa

Co-creator and executive producer of Young Famous & African, Peace Hyde has expressed how much of a privilege is to be African.

Speaking to BBC Africa in an interview on her recent series, ‘Young Famous & African’, she said that:

It’s cool to be African now. Especially Ghanaian.

According to her, it was tough being African in the past as a result of the racial disparities between the African and European cultures.

Growing up, being African was basically just the full pass to be disrespected. And they got you off for everything – your skin, your hair, everything. It was not cool to be African.

Highlighting on what being Young, Famous & African meant, Peace Hyde said that the show was to promote the rich African culture as well as showing to the world and Africa what 'African Excellence' was.

Young Famous & African is all about celebrating African excellence and sharing it with the world. An incredible African is someone who’s authentic, someone who doesn’t allow their current circumstances to define or limit them.

Using the story of Annie Macaulay-Idibia from the show, she disclosed that Mrs Macaulay-Idibia started off from being a street-hawker, to being one of the most influential and successful actresses in Africa.

It’s about honouring your day-to-day goals and visions, and making sure you’re unstoppable, no matter what.

She added that Award-winning Afrobeat artistes, Davido and Burna Boy are among the people who are redefining what it means to be African.

So now, having incredible people like; Davido, Burna Boy – these people are bringing a whole new wave of Africa and meaning to what it means to be African that now, it’s become cool to be African.

Sharing some reviews about the show, she said:

And when we look at shows like this, so many people are saying: ‘By watching Young, Famous & African, we didn’t know it was like that, as Africans,’ ‘We didn’t know Africans can be bussed down like that’, and stuff like that, and so it’s really exciting to see the rhetoric change, but it was needed.

These types of shows and content gives us the opportunity to really open up the floodgates to true authentic Africanism and I hope that it’s the beginning of a lot more of that, but yeah, it’s cool to be African now. Especially Ghanaian.

Ghanaians and fans react to Peace Hyde BBC Africa interview

@annesophieave:

This is so true! This is why I was so keen to show my fellow French what amazing talents Ghana has

@sarkodie:

Peace

@DAAKYEHENE_PBS·:

It's cool to be an African Especially Ghanaian

@MzJojoB:

"The Africa they don't show you"

@nenenarh_:

I remember 1st seeing @PeaceHyde on Tv, she was a host of a program on @etv_ghana now she's a co-creator and an executive producer of a hit show on Netflix. That's wild. Congratulations

@AkuaSelorm:

especially #Ghanaian

kwesi_lantei:

So inspirational

@Sir_Money_gh:

Especially Ghanaian!!!

Peace Hyde Produces Netflix's first-ever Original African Reality TV series

Ghanaian-British television host, Peace Hyde, has revealed that she is the creator and executive producer of Netflix's first original African reality television series, 'Young, Famous, and African.'

In a post on Instagram, Hyde wrote that she and her team are making history telling stories of African origin.

The series features Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Annie Macaulay Idibia (Nigeria), Swanky Jerry (Nigeria) and Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau, Andile Ncube, and Naked DJ (all from South Africa.)

"We are making African history telling OUR STORIES and I am so honoured, excited and READY!," reads the caption of her post.

"It's been a lot of sleepless nights and early mornings but the dream has finally paid off. Excited to finally share that I am a CREATOR and EXECUTIVE PRODUCER of the first ever Netflix Original African Reality TV series 'YOUNG, FAMOUS AND AFRICAN' starring this phenomenal superstar cast. GET READY WORLD THE AFRICANS ARE COMING!!"

