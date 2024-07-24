Oliver Khan The Ship Dealer: Old Clip Of Hilarious Presenter Acting Resurfaces, Fans React
- An old clip of Oliver Khan, the Ship Dealer, showcasing his acting skills in a Ghanaian movie has resurfaced online
- Details about the full movie, which starred the media personality as a boastful cab driver, are scanty
- Fans took to social media to hail Oliver Khan, the Ship Dealer, as they share their see more of his acting
Ghanaian media personality Oliver Khan, the Ship Dealer, has worked his way into fans' hearts with his big talks and hilarious bull-throwing stories.
His session as part of Bright Kankam Boadu's show on Pure FM has become a staple for radio listeners and online fans.
However, not many know that Oliver Khan, The Ship Dealer, has an acting background.
Oliver Khan, the Ship Dealer's movie role
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Oliver Khan was spotted showcasing his acting skills in a local Ghanaian movie.
The radio personality who recently traveled to France played the role of a too-known taxi driver. In the video, he tried to impress a group of high-end visitors by telling his partner to blow their water bill budget on a sumptuous meal for him and his friend.
Details about the full movie's title and when it was released are scanty. But fans were intrigued to realise that his big-talking nature.
Ghanaian react to Ship Dealer's
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of Ship Dealer acting
Galpat trends said:
No be today o🤣🤣,Wei y3 masa y3sii mu Aky3 o no be today 😂
The Criticiser💀 wrote:
those saying is not him cant you hear the similarities in his voice, if you cant see well
PKayChats remarked:
This is why we always tell the youth especially the young girls that the internet never forgets.💔
OboiDaks noted:
😂😂 He even mentioned his name #lol Oliver Khan
SURVIVOR 💯💪🏾 added:
Wei de3 SHIP DEALER can't defend himself 😂💔
Ship Dealer recounts time in France
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ship Dealer had returned from his multi-day assignment sponsored by the French embassy in Ghana.
The media personality went back to his station for the first time after the trip with endless stories and experiences to share.
