Endurance Grand has opened up about the rationale behind her heavily criticised masculine looks

The internet sensation dug into her past, recounting how her struggles with her parents regarding her fashion choices

Her remarks resonated with many fans, who thronged the comments to the comments section

Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand Dsigbordi Dedzo has spoken about her over the years and received severe criticisms about her looks.

The renowned DWP Academy dancer usually spots sporty and masculine fashion pieces.

DWP Academy star Endurance Grand shares the backstory behind her masculine looks. Photo source: Facebook/EnduranceGrand

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview, the dancer shared her reason for choosing masculine looks despite the intense criticisms and abuse targeted at her.

Speaking to Joy Prime's Roselyn Feli, Endurance Grand recounted her childhood moments when her parents would punish her for despising feminine outfits and accessories.

The dancer said her fashion style changed significantly after joining the DWP Academy.

"I remember there was a time I showed up for rehearsal, and Dancegod Loyd asked why I was dressed like a boxer. "

Endurance Grand, who recently crossed 10 million followers on TikTok, established as her fashion sense grew, she became bold with her choices.

The DWP Academy star explained that she was mostly comfortable in masculine clothes, hence her reason to stick to it.

"It's been like that since childhood. I can tell you that for a fact. There have been countless days when my dad and mum beat me because I didn't wear skirts or earrings."

Fans react to Endurance Grand's explanation

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Endurance Grand's backstory behind her fashion choices.

trinitywest921 said:

"I am just shining my teeth 😁😁😁"

OluwaJhay wrote:

"This is where you clap guyzzz🤣🤣"

Tammy Miracle remarked:

"not me sounding like ambulance😅😅"

_coolmum_1Lynda added:

"see me smiling like mumu. Everyone forgot to mention her sense of humour."

Endurance Grand recounts her relationship with Afronita

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endurance Grand had opened up about her relationship with Afronita.

Afronita exited the dance collective in January, which led to several rumours that strained her relationship with Endurance Grand. Endurance Grand shared that she and fellow dancer Afronita still maintain a good relationship and have never had any issues with each other.

Source: YEN.com.gh