Efia Odo recently hosted a live TikTok interaction with her fans where she preached about Jesus Christ

A fan joined the conversation only to notice Efia Odo's unusual interior decoration preferences

The fan's criticism irritated Efia Odo, forcing the outspoken media sensation to lament and troll her critic

Ghanaian actress and media personality Efia Odo couldn't hide her emotions when a fan called her out for having a plywood ceiling.

During a rent live TikTok interaction, Efia Odo decided to preach to her fans. The media sensation returned to Christ this year after straying and living an unfulfilled life.

Efia Odo tears into fan for trolling her during her evangelism session. Photo source: EfiaOdo1

Source: Twitter

Efia Odo, who grew up in a Christian household, intrigued many fans as she preached and read the Bible in Twi.

While some praised the Rants, Bants and Confessions co-host, a fan took a particular interest in Efia Odo's interior decor.

The fan called out Efia Odo for having a plywood ceiling. His remarks didn't sit well with Efia Odo, who instantly responded.

"I am satisfied with my room having a plywood ceiling. It's beautiful. You sleep on a mat, but here you're talking about the plywood ceiling in my room."

Efia Odo was disappointed that the fan decided to distract her evangelism. The former Eats Avenue co-owner descended on the fan, emphasising that he "will suffer in this world."

Fans react to Efia Odo's outburst

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Efia Odo's exchange with a fan who sought to troll her.

theonlydd0 said:

"Why did I think this was Agradaa’s voice at first ?😭"

🎀naa lameley🎀 wrote:

"Why is she giving agradaa vibes 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

BigMan!!😮‍💨✨ remarked:

“You worry about the wrooong things” the same person that asked “is your boyfriend obolo?” Well…"

bright noted:

"yesu y3 capinta....efia odo are you fr??"

Efia Odo talks about her ideal man

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo had discussed relationships in a recent episode of her Gltich Africa show, Rants, Bants, and Confessions.

Efia argued that a broke boy could never get her to submit in a relationship. She argued that personal responsibility and growth on the part of her man was vital.

