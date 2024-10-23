Efia Odo Blasts Fan For Mocking Her Room's 'Cheap' Plywood Ceiling: "You Will Keep Suffering"
- Efia Odo recently hosted a live TikTok interaction with her fans where she preached about Jesus Christ
- A fan joined the conversation only to notice Efia Odo's unusual interior decoration preferences
- The fan's criticism irritated Efia Odo, forcing the outspoken media sensation to lament and troll her critic
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghanaian actress and media personality Efia Odo couldn't hide her emotions when a fan called her out for having a plywood ceiling.
During a rent live TikTok interaction, Efia Odo decided to preach to her fans. The media sensation returned to Christ this year after straying and living an unfulfilled life.
Efia Odo, who grew up in a Christian household, intrigued many fans as she preached and read the Bible in Twi.
While some praised the Rants, Bants and Confessions co-host, a fan took a particular interest in Efia Odo's interior decor.
The fan called out Efia Odo for having a plywood ceiling. His remarks didn't sit well with Efia Odo, who instantly responded.
"I am satisfied with my room having a plywood ceiling. It's beautiful. You sleep on a mat, but here you're talking about the plywood ceiling in my room."
Efia Odo was disappointed that the fan decided to distract her evangelism. The former Eats Avenue co-owner descended on the fan, emphasising that he "will suffer in this world."
Fans react to Efia Odo's outburst
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Efia Odo's exchange with a fan who sought to troll her.
theonlydd0 said:
"Why did I think this was Agradaa’s voice at first ?😭"
🎀naa lameley🎀 wrote:
"Why is she giving agradaa vibes 🤣🤣🤣🤣"
BigMan!!😮💨✨ remarked:
“You worry about the wrooong things” the same person that asked “is your boyfriend obolo?” Well…"
bright noted:
"yesu y3 capinta....efia odo are you fr??"
Efia Odo talks about her ideal man
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo had discussed relationships in a recent episode of her Gltich Africa show, Rants, Bants, and Confessions.
Efia argued that a broke boy could never get her to submit in a relationship. She argued that personal responsibility and growth on the part of her man was vital.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh