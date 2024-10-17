Socialite and actress Efia Odo has shared her thoughts about submission of women to men in relationships

In the latest episode of her Rants and Bants podcast, Efia Odo indicated that submission is not a given but must be earned

According to her, a man must prove himself as a leader and provider in order for her to submit to him

Ghanaian socialite, actress, and media personality Efia Odo, born Andrea Owusu, stirred up conversation with her frank views on submission in relationships.

The outspoken media personality is challenging traditional notions, asserting that submission from women should not be automatic but rather earned by men who meet certain standards.

Efia Odo says submission must be earned

In a recent episode of her popular podcast Rants and Bants, Odo laid out her criteria for a man worthy of submission, emphasizing the importance of responsibility and personal growth.

"Before I can submit to a man, he has to have a certain level of responsibility. You need to be a provider, a man who respects himself, someone I can grow with, and learn from," she said.

The former Eats Avenue co-owner argued that true leadership from a man naturally inspires submission from a woman.

"Why wouldn't a woman submit if the man is doing what he's supposed to do?" she questioned, suggesting that submission becomes a natural response to competent male leadership.

Efia Odo addressed what she sees as unreasonable expectations in relationships, challenging the logic of men who expect submission without demonstrating their own worth.

"If a guy isn't doing anything, why would you expect a woman to submit? It doesn't make sense," she wondered.

