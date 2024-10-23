Ghanaian media sensation Efia Odo recently hosted her fans for a live interaction on TikTok

The socialite leveraged the opportunity to flaunt her Christian faith and preach about Christ

Excerpts from the chat have gained significant traction on social media as fans hailed Efia Odo

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress and media personality Efia Odo proudly showcased her faith in Christ during a recent TikTok live interaction.

This year, the socialite boldly declared that she had reaffirmed her faith and commitment to Christianity.

Efia, who grew up in a Christian household, explained that she had felt unfulfilled when she stopped worshipping Christ.

Efia Odo sings Sonnie Badu's song as she evangelises and reads the Bible in Twi. Photo source: EfiaOdo1

Source: Twitter

Efia Odo evangelises in TikTok session

Several videos from Efia Odo's evangelical moment with her fans have surfaced on social media.

In one, the socialite was spotted praying as she was about to start preaching the word of God. She read the book of Genesis from her Twi Bible because her English Bible was in her car.

During the session, Efia Odo tried to interpret the Biblical concept of creation to fans. In another video, the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast pundit emphasised that her imperfections would not stop her from preaching Christ.

"Just because I am preaching doesn't mean I'm perfect. But I can be perfect because Christ lives in me."

Many fans who were intrigued by Efia's attempt to preach also hailed her for singing Sonnie Badu's Okokroko during her live session.

Efia Odo's show of faith impresses fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans regarding their reaction to Efia Odo's live interaction, which turned into an evangelical session.

Asem nu ay3 sensitive😒☹️ said:

"Rev, Doctor, Evangelist, Prophet Efia Odo 😂😂😂"

Pearl wrote:

"Wow impressive..she’s preaching and making sense."

KingNando remarked:

"like joke like joke she is saying the truth paaaa oooo."

Efia Odo speaks about broke guys

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Efia Odo had shared her thoughts about dating broke guys in relationships.

The socialite vowed never to submit to a broke guy as she laid out her criteria for a man worthy of submission.

On a recent podcast, the media personality emphasised the need for responsibility and also personal growth.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh