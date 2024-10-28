Renowned blogger Fiifi Adinkra has weighed in on AraTheJay's talent and immense growth potential

The Jesus Christ hitmaker has garnered significant traction on social media, having composed one of the most patronised songs in Ghana this year

YEN.com.gh exclusively interviewed the blogger for more insights into the youngster's evolution

Ghanaian hiplife youngster AraTheJay has scored a new co-sign from renowned blogger Fiifi Adinkra.

The blogger has joined a tall list of Ghanaian music industry professionals rooting for the youngster.

AraTheJay has fast become one of Ghana's most prospective talents, fueling the resurgence of Ghana's hiplife genre.

On June 28, he released his new project, Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule, which earned him praise from top Ghanaian industry professionals.

Fiifi Adinkra talks about AraTheJay's future

According to Fiifi Adinkra, co-founder of the widely patronised music platform Ghanandwom, AraTheJay possesses immense growth potential beyond the Ghanaian market.

The blogger took to social media to share his observations about the Jesus Christ hitmaker whose remix with Black Sherif has garnered over a million hits on streaming platforms.

After listening and watching from afar, I can confidently say that @AraTheJay is the future of Ghanaian music! His unique sound & powerful lyrics will definitely put him on the global stage. Don't sleep on this rising star!"

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about AraTheJay's future, Fiifi Adinkra established that,

"The future is very bright for him. I can confidently say he would enter the global market soon and bring home many awards."

Nana Ama McBrown sings with AraTheJay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AraTheJay had joined Nana Ama McBrown on the September 22nd episode of Onua Showtime.

On the show, Nana Ama McBrown expressed her admiration for AraTheJay and recounted how she came by his new song, Jesus Christ.

