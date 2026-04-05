A man who joined a solidarity walk held to appeal for the release of Abu Trica has generated reactions online

He opened up on his association with Abu Trica and appealed to the President to ensure his release

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the arrest and possible extradition of Abu Trica

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A Ghanaian man has sparked reactions after he joined the solidarity walk to call for the halt of Abu Trica’s extradition to the US.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on @swaytv2, the middle-aged man, who claims to be an Assembly Member for Akim Akroso, pleaded with President John Mahama to ensure that Abu Trica is not extradited to the US over alleged fraud-related crimes.

Assembly shares of benevolent things done by Abu Trica for the people of Swedru Photo source: @sway2, @GHarticle/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a bid to buttress his point, he opened up on the benevolent contributions Abu Trica had made, particularly in the area of education.

“I take care for a lot of people, and it is due to the support from Abu Trica that I am able to do this. Every year I donate over 3,000 books to Primary 1 students in Akroso.”

“Even in Agona Swedru, there are three government schools, Abu Trica sends me to give them money.”

He posited that with such a benevolent individual, extraditing him would not be an ideal solution.

He then went on his knees to appeal to President Mahama to intervene and ensure that the popular Agona Swedru figure is not extradited to the US.

Details of Abu Trica’s arrest

Abu Trica was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies and has been in police custody since December 11, 2025, facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and forfeiture specification.

On Friday, March 27, the Gbese High Court ruled on the extradition case involving the embattled Ghanaian socialite and businessman, ordering that he be handed over to US authorities for extradition proceedings. The court also granted him 15 days to file documents to contest the ruling.

The court also dismissed an application filed by his lawyers and rejected claims that his arrest was politically motivated or amounted to entrapment.

Emotional counsel for Abu Trica addresses the media on what transpired in the court hearing on the extradition case. Image credit: GHbrain_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

At the time of writing, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Plea for Abu Trica’s release

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the appeal made by the associate of Abu Trica.

Below are some comments YEN.com.gh has gathered from social media users:

user3321850070761 wrote:

“Please can you tell us the source of his money?”

LIFE OF KWAKU added:

“We are on our knees begging you, Mr. President, have mercy on him.”

MAJESTY added:

“I don’t know Abu Trica personally, but from how I see him, he is very calm, gentle, and respectful. He is down to earth. Even in difficult times, he is always smiling. May the Almighty help him. May he receive his freedom in Jesus’ name.”

Abu Trica’s baby mama pleads

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Queenie, the baby mama of Frederick Kumi, popularly called Abu Trica, has appealed to President Mahama to release her partner.

In a video on X, Queenie asked that her partner be forgiven if he had done any wrong. She further stated that Abu Trica should be forgiven because their child needs a present father as he grows.

The heartbroken lady also thanked all Ghanaians who have supported them since the case started.

Source: YEN.com.gh