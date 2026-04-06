Akinduro Bisola Gloria and her siblings gifted their father a new Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV to show gratitude for his past sacrifices

The entrepreneur recounted how her father sold an expensive asset to fund their education and cater for their needs 10 years ago

Many social media users applauded Akinduro Bisola Gloria and her siblings for their heartwarming gesture towards their father

Nigerian siblings have honoured their father with an expensive gift, a decade after he made a big sacrifice for them.

Siblings gift their father a new Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV ten years after he sold his car to fund their education. Photo source: @bisbam_hairs

Source: Instagram

Akinduro Bisola Gloria and her siblings attribute their successes to their father, who resides in Ondo State.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BisBam Hair, her father sold his only vehicle to fund her and her siblings' education and cater to their needs.

Over a decade after their father's big sacrifice to guarantee them a bright future, the siblings chose to repay his love and faith with an expensive Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV gift.

In a video she recently shared on her official Instagram page, Bisola and her siblings were seen decorating the newly purchased and unregistered luxury car with ribbons ahead of the surprise handover to their father at his residence in Ondo.

They placed the red ribbon on the bonnet of the white Mercedes-Benz, which they later drove to the residence and surprised their father with.

Emotional scenes ensued at the residence as the siblings, their father, and other family members checked the new car's interior and celebrated together.

The siblings' mother was overjoyed, even lying on the bonnet as she showered her children with blessings for the heartwarming gesture.

In the caption of her video, Bisola was overwhelmed with emotions as she stated that noble men deserved to be rewarded with good things for their deeds.

She also expressed her gratitude to God for the support in helping acquire the luxury Mercedes-Benz for her father.

She wrote:

"Good men deserve all the good things in life. Thank you, God, for a day like this."

The Instagram video of the siblings gifting their father the new Mercedes-Benz is below:

Father gifts daughter car after KNUST graduation

A Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) graduate became the envy of many after she kicked off 2026 with a car gift from her father.

A viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the lady, known on TikTok as @miss.becky__, stepping out of her room before suddenly placing her hands over her mouth in disbelief upon seeing the gift her father bought her as a graduation present.

A KNUST graduate gets a new gift from her father at the start of the New Year. Photo credit: @miss.becky/TikTok

Source: TikTok

With a beaming smile, the young lady received the car keys and promptly took her place in the driver’s seat, gliding her hands over the steering wheel.

The KNUST graduate screamed joyfully, unbothered that her reaction was being recorded, as she tapped the car horn and celebrated the owner of the beautiful Mercedes-Benz.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens react after siblings gift father Mercedes-Benz

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Lawchinwuba commented:

"May God bless these children for remembering the sacrifice of their father."

Franciskagwa said:

"This is a rare gesture. Dads tire themselves out without recognition. When this happens, we thank God and pray for him to bless the children even more ❤️."

Lindabrella__ wrote:

"Congratulations to Daddy! I am super proud of you guys!!!!!! So much 😍😍😍 Lara, Bisola, Bolaji, well done!"

Ghanaian parents gift son BMW after graduation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian parents gifted their son a new BMW car after he graduated from high school in the US.

Footage of the moment the young man received the expensive car from his parents in public emerged on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh