Ghanaian-British soldier, known on TikTok as Achieve Doctor, said the viral emotional farewell clip was only creative content

He explained that the trending video was about family separation and not a real deployment to Israel

Achieve Doctor reacted after many social media users wrongly claimed he had travelled to Israel, Iran and Afghanistan

Ghanaian-British soldier and TikToker, Achieve Doctor, has finally shared an update after his emotional farewell video sparked massive reactions online.

Ghanaian-British soldier explains viral farewell clip linked to Israel deployment. Image credit: Achieve Doctor

Source: TikTok

The clip, which recently went viral across social media, showed him appearing emotional as he said goodbye to his family.

Because of how real the moment looked, many people quickly concluded that he was leaving for a military deployment.

Some online users claimed he had been sent to Israel, while others suggested he had travelled to places such as Iran and Afghanistan.

The video generated a lot of sympathy online, with many social media users expressing concern and wishing him well, believing he was heading into a dangerous assignment.

Achieve Doctor explained motive behind his video

However, Achieve Doctor has now explained that the video was not actually about a real deployment, but rather creative content built around the emotional theme of family separation.

Speaking after the clip gained traction online, he said he had heard people were discussing him on X and making several assumptions about where he had supposedly travelled to.

According to him, many people failed to take a closer look before believing the story.

He questioned the rumours by pointing out that his surroundings did not even look like Israel, despite how confidently many people pushed that claim online.

Achieve Doctor also admitted that although the video was staged as content, the emotions shown were still genuine.

He noted that the pain of family separation was the real message behind the clip and the key idea he wanted to pass across.

The Ghanaian-British soldier further expressed gratitude over how widely the video spread, saying he was thankful to God for how quickly his content could go viral.

He also described the moment as a strong example of creativity and the power of storytelling on social media.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Following his explanation, many people online have reacted with mixed feelings.

While some praised his creativity and ability to tell a believable story, others admitted they were completely convinced the clip was real.

His clarification has now changed the narrative around the viral moment, turning what many believed was a real military farewell into a powerful content piece about emotion, separation, and how easily stories can spread online.

Ghanaian soldier in UK bids his family an emotional farewell ahead of his peackeeping mission in Israel. Photo credit: @iamMrMarfo1

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian soldier in UK cried over deployment

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian who is in the UK army shared a video of his emotional farewell to his family before a peacekeeping mission.

The soldier's children wept and hugged their father while his colleague, who was picking him up from home, looked on.

Ghanaians on social media who watched the emotional video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts.

Source: YEN.com.gh