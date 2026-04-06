An associate of Abu Trica has publicly questioned the competence of his lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, in the ongoing extradition case

In a viral video, the man nicknamed “Money in the Bag” criticised the legal strategy and described the lead counsel as an “AI lawyer”

The remarks come after the Gbese High Court granted the defence team a limited window to challenge the extradition decision

A man purported to be an acquaintance of embattled young Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi but who is also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, has questioned the competence of Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the lead counsel in the ongoing extradition trial.

In a video circulating on social media, Abu Trica's alleged friend, whose real name is not yet known but nicknamed "Money in the Bag," was seen expressing his frustration over Barker-Vormawor's handling of the case.

Oliver Baker-Vormawor's competence questioned by Abu Trica's friend after Gbese High Court cleared path for FBI's extradition request. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

This comes after the Gbese High Court on Friday, March 27, 2026, paved the way for the extradition of Abu Trica to the US.

The judge also gave the embattled Swedru-based socialite's legal team, led by Barker-Vormawor, a timeframe to challenge the court's decision.

In a video, Abu Trica appeared dejected as he left the Gbese Court premises with security officials after proceedings.

Reacting to the ruling, "Money in the Bag" suggested that Barker-Vormawor is incompetent, describing him as an "AI lawyer".

"If you know you can't be a good lawyer, find somewhere else to stand, or go to Makola. There are toffees and biscuits there. What kind of AI lawyer is this?" he questioned.

"No one called you. Abu's mother did not call you, and his father also did not call you. You willingly presented yourself to defend him in court, but you are now running away from the court," "Money in the Bag" was seen angrily criticising Barker-Vormawor.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

Abu Trica has been in police custody since December 11, 2025, after he was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification.

Abu Trica is facing up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted in the US for his alleged crimes.

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that, after gaining the victims' trust, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical treatment, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by security agencies to assist with investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

Shatta Wale supports the 'Free Abu Trica' campaign during his charged GomoaFest performance. Image credit: shattawalegh/X, getinfomedia/Instagram, TV3/Facebook

Source: UGC

Shatta Wale Rallies Support for Abu Trica

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale, had joined growing calls to free Abu Trica

During his charged GomoaFest Easter performance, Shatta Wale urged those who have benefited from Abu Trica’s generosity to support him publicly rather than criticise him.

Shatta Wale attributed some blame to societal challenges, sparking conversations online as fans debated the deeper reasons behind the socialite’s predicament.

Source: YEN.com.gh