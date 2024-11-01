Michy, in a video with her son Majesty, announced that she is set to release an upcoming EP on November 8

Shatta Wale's baby mama said that her La Madrina EP will feature collabos with Majesty and Camidoh

The video of Michy announcing her upcoming EP with Majesty triggered positive reactions from fans

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's ex-girlfriend and baby mama Michy is set to unveil an upcoming album featuring her son Majesty.

Following her split from the SM boss a few years ago, Michy has embarked on a solo music career and has released a few solo songs, which have garnered considerable numbers on major digital music streaming platforms.

She was also one of the headline performers along with Stonebwoy, SDK, and the Nkyinkyim Band, who mounted the stage and thrilled a large crowd at the October 2024 Ghana-Nigeria Food and Culture Festival at the Accra Mall.

Michy announces upcoming album featuring Majesty

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Michy GH and her son, Majesty, were spotted shopping for sneakers at the Urban Jungle GH shop in Accra.

Shatta Wale's baby mama held her son by her side as she announced that she will release an upcoming EP, La Madrina or the Godmother, on Friday, November 8, 2024.

She shared that the new project was available for pre-order on all digital music streaming platforms.

Michy, who beamed with a smile, also confirmed that her son, Majesty and singer Camidoh, will feature in the two collaborations on the La Madrina EP.

Below is the video of Michy announcing her upcoming La Madrina EP:

Michy's announcement video stirs reactions

The video of Michy announcing her upcoming La Madrina EP with Majesty triggered positive reactions from some fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Charity Yuordong commented:

"How I wish to see you and my boss together again."

Kweku Macosty commented:

"Shatta Wale photocopy. No DNA."

Doeboy commented:

"They both look alike."

Braihnny Checq said:

"My favourite Michy."

KELVIN commented:

"When are you going to feature Shatta Wale ?🤟."

Michy and Majesty get a clean haircut

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michy shared a video of Majesty getting a haircut from famous Ghanaian barber Neymar D Barber at their home.

After the haircut, Majesty flaunted his handsome look as the camera scanned around his head.

Source: YEN.com.gh