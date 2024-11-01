A snippet of a movie featuring Aaron Adatsi and Vanessa Nicole has stoked a frenzy on social media

The clip appears to be a sly effort to promote the movie as online users express their anticipation

Fans shared their thoughts on the scene as they reflected on Vanessa's PR woes as Funny Face's ex

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress Vanessa Nicole has been spotted in a new movie with Aaron Adatsi, popularly known as Cyril from the YOLO TV series. The film stars appear to have played the role of a couple in the movie.

A snippet of the film with Aaron kissing Vanessa has garnered significant traction on social media, considering the actress's romantic past.

Aaron Adatsi and Funny Face's ex, Vanessa Nicole, star in a new movie. Source: Instagram/AaronAdatsi, Instagram/VanessaNicole

Source: Instagram

In addition to her thriving reputation as a Kumawood actress, Vanessa Nicole is known for her romantic stint with Funny Face, who is currently battling a challenging mental health episode.

Funny Face and Vanessa Nicole have three children, who are currently in the custody of the latter.

Vanessa has been a target of Funny Face's harsh rants on social media, accusing her of being an unfaithful partner.

Many suspect that the new clip will flare up Funny Face's mental health issues, which often lead him to rant on social media.

Fans react to Vanessa Nicole's new film

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Vanessa Nicole's film with Aaron Adatsi.

Mickey De Darling Bwoy said:

"This is the real definition of Witchcraft. She has talent in acting as a TEASER 😂😂😂"

Kweku Abedu Donkor wrote:

"Funny face married problem.This is exactly what funny was preventing her from doing which brought all the problems. Hmmm 🤔"

Nana Kay noted:

"This time de3 opana go goo naked p333 real madness"

Bobby Tweneboah remarked:

"So you expect the lady to what, not live her life?"

Qweku Martin added:

"In Funny face voice her her her Vanessa wo maame tw* two million wo papa trumu 🤣🤣🤣 God please don't let him see this video 🙏🙏"

Funny Face apologises to ex

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face shared an emotional message to his ex, Vanessa Nicole.

In the video, the embattled comedian apologised for accusing her ex and the mother of her three children of cheating during their relationship.

He also went on his knees to seek forgiveness from the Kumawood actress's father, Jah Wizdom. Both Vanessa and her family members have yet to respond to Funny Face's message.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh