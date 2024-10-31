Evangelist Diana Asamoah and Broda Sammy were among several Ghanaian entertainers at a recent event

Broda Sammy, who couldn't hide his admiration for his colleague, tried to woo her in public

A video of their affectionate moment which has popped up online has gained significant traction from fans

The recent launch of the Ghanaian Music Streaming App by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia attracted scores of entertainers, including Evangelist Diana Asamoah and Broda Sammy.

Broda Sammy was excited after meeting Diana Asamoah at the event. Both gospel musicians are open affiliates of the New Patriotic Party.

Broda Sammy hypes Diana Asamoah at Bawumia's event.

He walked over to Diana Asamoah and attempted to hug her from behind. The gospel singer known for his signature baritone patronised Diana Asamoah, complimenting her modern outfit.

His compliment comes after Evangelist Diana Asamoah's decision to 'slay for Christ' favouring modern outfits which Broda Sammy tends to be a huge fan off.

Recently, he lamented at Christian women for dressing too modestly - a trend that is making it hard for them to find husbands.

The singer argues that overly modest outfits could affect their chances of finding a partner to settle down with.

Broda Sammy and Diana Asamoah intrigue fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Broda Sammy and Diana Asamoahs stint.

am_thenad said:

If he love am make he tell am cos nowadays he Dey worry the v*rgin too much😂😂😂

austinsomuah wrote:

The height of barbarism. The dude is mad. What kind of behavior is this? This is unacceptable even to the ordinary man much less a gospel performer. I’m not a fan of Diana Asamoah but this is utter nonsense. Totally asinine!

nb_roselyn noted:

I think Mr. Mensah is sitting Behind or my eyes not good?

sarahgyemfi400 remarked:

is d chewing gum for mee😂😂😂😂

wingzbill added:

Natural looks good on her

Broda Sammy bashes the clergy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Broda Sammy had expressed his frustrations with Ghana's clergy.

The controversial gospel music star bashed the church for discriminating against people with dreadlocks, earrings, and tattoos.

He composed a new song to better communicate his grievances to the religious leaders.

