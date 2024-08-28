Takoradi-based TikToker Deaconess Abokoma has opened up about his life after moving to Accra

The actor lamented about his culture shocks after his first moments in the capital city His remarks gained significant traction on social media as others shared their similar experiences

Deaconess Abokoma has finally moved to Accra from Takoradi to access more opportunities as a content creator.

The Ghanaian TikToker is known for his hilarious impressions of Ghanaian women and his collaborations with his colleague Akonoba.

Despite his strides and about half a million followers on TikTok alone, the content creator said life was unbearable in Takoradi

Deaconess Abokoma moves to Accra. Photo source: Instagram/Deaconess_Abokoma

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview, he lamented his inability to close brand deals due to his location.

"Interested brands will call you asking for a meeting so we can do business. Whenever I tell them we're in Accra, they never call back."

Even though moving to Accra has brought him closer to endless brand opportunities, it has also brought new challenges for the TikTok star.

Speaking to blogger Zionfelix, he recounted his first moments in Accra, which he described as overly expensive.

He established that accommodation prices for modest apartments were absurdly higher than what he was familiar with in Sekondi Takoradi. This has forced him to perch with a friend in the meantime.

Ghanaians react to Abokoma's culture shock

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments as netizens shared their thoughts about Abokoma's experience after moving to Accra.

Maryanan03 said:

"let's put jokes aside he is really saying the truth"

Täkóràdî Bâddiê Näîl Tẽch💅🏾 wrote:

"But it very painful how takoradi people are trying to be influencers here but it not really working because they don’t even get deals here it always Accra nd Accra too once they see u are far from"

KINGOFTHEBEE remarked:

"Someone should tag him that I have a nice place as less as 500"

Jenny Oppong Foriwaa noted:

"Fante is one of the languages I really adore 🥰❤️❤️"

