Evangelist Mama Pat, in a video, repeated her recent prophecy about Dr Bawumia winning the 2024 elections

The evangelist vowed to renounce her current beliefs and revert to her past life if her prophecy does not come true

Evangelist Mama Pat urged Ghanaians to vote massively for Dr Bawumia to ensure the prophecy comes to pass

Controversial evangelist Patricia Oduro Asiedua, popularly known as Mama Pat or Nana Agradaa, has repeated her prophecy that vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will win the upcoming 2024 Ghanaian general elections on December 7.

In a recent video, the former priestess, wearing an NPP-coloured attire, claimed that she had received divine confirmation of Dr Bawumia's election victory from God.

Evangelist Mama Pat urged the NPP flagbearer to remain calm and confident as God ahead of the upcoming polls.

Mama Pat vows to stop her evangelism

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Evangelist Mama Pat reiterated her prophecy, stating that Dr Bawumia would emerge the winner of the elections even if many people did not vote for him.

She noted that she remained very confident and was working extremely hard behind the scenes to ensure God's prophecy would come to pass.

The controversial evangelist vowed to renounce her current beliefs and revert to her past life as a priestess if God's prophecy about Bawumia's election win did not come true.

Evangelist Mama Pat encouraged Ghanaians not to waste their votes but rather troop to the polling stations in huge numbers on election day to vote for Dr Bawumia and fulfill the prophecy.

Evangelist Mama Pat's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

barbie_doll_priscy said:

"But the value is the same 🤔 same job, different location 🤨."

ekua.deborah.1 commented:

"Please don't go. We need you and Mr Kaish to be on the pulpit singing wai😂😂😂."

sugarbabies_clothingstore said:

"But what she's doing now, is that Christianity?😮."

maa_sakyibea commented:

"She is lying. She wants to go back to sika gari since the church business is not booming like she thought😂😂😂😂😂."

mwineodo said:

"Mama, we all know you want to go back to the shrine."

empressafia_ commented:

"So how many people is God revealing the winner to? Different revelations nkoaaa 😂😂😂😂😂."

Asantehene cautions Ghanaians against false election prophecies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II cautioned Ghanaians against false election prophecies.

Speaking on behalf of the Asantehene at the annual prayer gathering on November 29, the Chief of Sewua, Nana Kwaku Amankwa Sarkodie, called on the clergy to prioritise unity and stop creating tension.

He emphasised that citizens and religious leaders must work together to promote peace and build and maintain a stable and harmonious environment.

