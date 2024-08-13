Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti credits her father for raising her to believe she can achieve anything

The ace broadcaster added that her father never mounted pressure on her to get married and start a family

Gifty Anti often describes herself as a late bloomer, marrying at 45 and having her daughter at 47 years old

Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti has shared one of the things that motivates her and makes her believe she can achieve anything she sets her mind to.

In addition to God, the award-winning journalist said she was raised by a father who made her believe she could do anything.

In a video on Facebook, Gifty Anti, who married into a royal family, said her father never compelled her to get a husband.

She added that the conversation about marriage never came up between her and her father.

“My father raised me to believe that I can achieve anything. My father was not the type that you could get to say, ‘Oh your daughter is growing old, she needs to get married.’ I don’t ever remember having a conversation about marriage with my dad.”

Gifty Anti describes herself as a late bloomer. She got married to Nana Ansah Kwao IV, the chief of Akwamu Adumasa and a media personality, when she was 45. She gave birth to her daughter, Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa, at 47.

Ace broadcaster takes daughter to Makola

Meanwhile, Gifty Anti recently took her daughter to the popular Makola market in Accra to give her a glimpse of how hard people work to earn a living and teach her a valuable life lesson.

The young girl observed everything around her as her mother documented the experience in a video and shared it on her Instagram page.

Gifty Anti's daughter graduates to grade 1

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa graduated from kindergarten to grade 1 at Association International School.

The proud mother wore a lovely floor-length gown to her daughter's graduation and accessorised with fashionable pieces to complement the outfit.

