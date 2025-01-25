A video of Oboy Siki reacting to specific allegations he made about Lil Win has gone viral

The veteran actor maintained his stand on those comments, saying his decision not to talk about it again does not mean he lied

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments by Oboy Siki

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has stoked controversy with his latest comments about his colleague, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win.

Oboy Siki, in an interview with Smart TV Ghana on YouTube, said despite the move by Lil Win to silence him, he remains resolute in his stance that the married actor was cheating on his wife.

Oboy Siki debunks the claims that he lied in relation to his comments about Lil Win and Mimi. Photo credit: ABN Entertainment/YouTube @Weezy Empire/YouTube

Taken aback by the revelation, the interviewer cautioned Oboy Siki to be circumspect in his utterances since it could wreck the home of Lil Win.

Despite the appeal, Oboy Siki insisted that his earlier allegation about Lil Win having an affair with a colleague actress, Mimi, was not a lie.

"The connection is clear. I never said my comments on that issue were lies. I only stated that I was jovial about it. I said it as a joke, but that was the truth. I won't lie. He told me not to make such utterances, again so I stopped."

This new twist comes after Oboy Siki was made to sign a bond to refrain from making disparaging remarks about Lil Win.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 70 comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps chide Oboy Siki

Ghanaians who took to the comment section expressed divergent views on the comments made by Oboy Siki.

@ladymay8100 indicated:

"I thought he signed a bond, and he is still talking about him. eii oboy."

@RosemaryAsabea indicated:

"Saa dea gyae gyimii no na bu wo ho. Obiara mmu wo cos of how you carry yourself."

@nyarkogiftt2472 indicated:

"This is between Oboy Siki and Lilwin, not Dr likee. Please and please out Dr. Likee's name, please. why"

@kenneththompson7398 indicated:

"You guys don’t get him, and I get why he says that. He keeps telling you guys he’s an entertainer but also tells the truth. He does both at the same time. He’s saying he tells facts but plays with them for entertainment."

@santianosterling356

"Because Lil Win that's why you're inviting oboy,,masa is good they arrested him,,same his camp people did to ogyam,,Lil win has done well."

@citydennistv920 added

"Smart Ghana, Just tell the old man to stop talking negative about the young man..Lil win is a big Brand for God Sake...their team arrested Ogyam cos of Dr Likee...Lil win's Brand is bigger than Likee.he must put an end of that, Weezy is also a family man."

@Ellen-cb5ey added

"I can see the man is doing this for his daily bread, but liwin see himself as a big man which he thinks he needed respect, but atlease he should have consider and thinks it as a joke."

Lil Win gives mom a new house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win Nkansah was overwhelmed with joy as he presented his mother with a new house.

A video that has gone viral on TikTok shows the touching moment the actor was moved to tears as he readied to present his mother with the keys to the house.

People who saw the actor enveloped in emotion quickly moved in to comfort him.

