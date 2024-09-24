Curvy model and socialite, Moesha Buduong broke her silence regarding her battle with a stroke and her long hiatus from social media

In an exclusive interview with famous Ghanaian blogger, Nkonkonsa, Moesha said part of her body was paralysed, she could barely talk and could not walk properly

She also spoke about the funds raised from the GoFundMe her brother, Ebito Buduong, created to help cater for medical expenses

Actress and curvy model Moesha Buduong has broken her silence regarding her health battle, which has resulted in her long hiatus from social media.

Moesha Buduong breaks her silence on her sickness. Image Credit: @moeshaboduong

Source: Instagram

Moesha speaks about stroke and paralysis

In an exclusive interview with famous Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa, Moesha noted that she was paralysed, adding that for several months, she could not walk and struggled to speak properly.

Giving thanks to God, she acknowledged that she was getting better despite still struggling to speak properly.

Opening up about her paralysis, the curvy socialite said that a part of her body was paralysed, and one of her legs and hands were not functioning as they should.

"I cannot type on the phone now; I can only speak on the phone,” Moesha said in the phone call interview with Nkonkonsa.

Despite her critical condition, she remained hopeful that God would heal her fully and would return to her old self and complete her quest to become a local icon.

Background of Moesha's sickness

In the early parts of 2024, news took over social media that Moesha Buduong was down with a stroke. This led to her brother, Ebito Buduong, confirming the news and setting up a GoFundMe account on January 22, 2024, to cater for medical expenses.

The account aimed to raise $10,000, which is approximately GH¢123,600. Currently, $5,158 has been raised, with supporters offering their contributions to aid Moesha’s recovery.

Musician Becca remains the highest donor with a donation of $2,000, and the second highest donor was Professor Benedicta Yayra Fosu-Mensah, a Senior Research Fellow with the Institute for Environment and Sanitation Studies, University of Ghana.

Concluding the interview, Moesha expressed her profound gratitude to her fans, friends, and family for their unconditional support during these trying times.

Moesha Boduong speaks about paralysis.

Moesha's brother speaks about her health

YEN.com.gh reported that Moesha Budoung's brother, Ebito Buduong, shared an update on her health.

In an interview, Ebito called on Ghanaians to remember his sister in prayers since her condition was critical. Many people who commented on the video wished Moesha a speedy recovery.

