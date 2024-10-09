Stonebwoy has assured a fan who lost his right arm in a recent accident of his full support

The musician had a heartfelt conversation with the embattled fan who was admitted to Korle Bu

YEN.com.gh reached out to a rep from Stonebwoy's team, who shed light on plans towards the fan's recovery

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has complimented his wife, Dr Louisa, in facilitating the recovery of a fan who lost his arm.

Samiru Laryea, popularly known as Bhim Bwoy, ended up in the Korle Bu hospital after a gruesome motor accident, which led to the amputation of his arm.

Reports indicated that the embattled fan is a dreadlocks specialist. He was on his way to service a client at home when the unfortunate accident occurred.

Samiru received swift attention from Stonebwoy's camp thanks to the musician's Living Stone Foundation, led by Dr Louisa.

Dr Louisa offered to cover his medical expenses and donated some relief items. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy opted to talk to Bhim Bwoy, who was elated to hear from his favourite artiste during his trying time.

Gerrard Israel, a member of Stonebwoy's PR team, spoke to YEN.com.gh about plans towards Samiru's recovery, saying,

"What happened to Bhim Bwoy is so unfortunate considering how hard he works as a dreadlocks hair stylist. We did what we could to support him through the Living Stone Foundation, and it won't be a one-off show. He'll be discharged soon and we have plans to visit him at home to monitor his progress. Stonebwoy, Dr Louisa and the entire team are behind him and we're considering ways by which we can support him further to facilitate his recovery and resurgence."

Fans hail Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh garnered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's gesture towards his embattled fan.

magnita08 said:

"Bhim got me tearing 😢hmm i not easy but God is in control 🙏🏻🙏🏻"

womanKING wrote:

"God will bless stonebwoy and his wife🙏🙏they're doing things lowkey without telling anyone and it good🙏🙏🙏 I'm proud to be a bhim native"

Unclesam_36 noted:

"My first time hearing Stonebwoy speak Ga. I’ve been in Accra for 11years yet still can’t speak foko"

Hajia Gh remarked:

"But seriously Bhim is very strong …anytime he cross my mind then I become very sad 🙏"

Dr Louisa lands Global Citizen partnership

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned advocacy organisation Global Citizen had announced a new set of philanthropic partners, including Stonebwoy's The Living Stone Foundation.

The foundation's director, Dr Louisa, shared her profound remarks after landing the new partnership ahead of the highly anticipated Global Citizen concert in Ghana.

