Stonebwoy's former manager, Blakk Cedi, in a social media post, thanked Shatta Wale for taking him to Jamaica

The music executive said the SM boss handpicked him to serve as part of his team for Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert

Blakk Cedi added that he felt humbled by the unwavering respect, trust, and love Shatta Wale showed him as they worked together in Jamaica

Blakk Cedi, the former manager of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, has lauded Shatta Wale following their recent trip to Jamaica.

The SM boss was among several high-profile dancehall musicians who mounted the stage and delivered thrilling performances during Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street Concert at the Jamaica National Stadium on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

Among Shatta Wale's entourage at the high-profile concert was the music executive Blakk Cedi. Cedi worked with his rival Stonebwoy in a managerial capacity before their public fallout in 2019, which led to his sacking.

In a viral video, Blakk Cedi was spotted prepping Shatta Wale moments before he mounted the stage to meet Vybz Kartel and perform his songs.

Blakk Cedi thanks Shatta Wale for concert

Following the conclusion of the Freedom Street concert in Jamaica, Blakk Cedi took to his official Instagram page to express his gratitude to Shatta Wale for their collaboration throughout the massive concert.

In a lengthy, heartfelt letter, the former manager said the SM boss handpicked him to serve as part of his contingent for Vybz Kartel's star-studded musical event.

Blakk Cedi noted that he was inspired by Shatta Wale's artistry and felt humbled by the unwavering respect, trust, and love he showed him on the trip to Jamaica.

He wrote:

"Dear @shattawalenima 👑. I hope this message finds you well. I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the opportunity to serve as part of your team during the Freedom Street Concert in Jamaica. It was an honour to step in and contribute to your vision, and I do not take that privilege lightly. Your unwavering respect, trust, and love throughout this process truly humbled me. The warmth you extended made every step seamless, and it reinforced why you are so deeply admired by many. Being able to witness your artistry up close and play a role in this success was not just fulfilling but also inspiring. Thank you once again for entrusting me with such a responsibility. I am cheering for you every step of the way and look forward to seeing all the incredible heights you will reach. With deep respect and gratitude, I say 1 Perfect Love ❤️💛💚~BLAKK CEDI."

Below is Blakk Cedi's social media post:

Blakk Cedi's post to Shatta Wale stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

asuwa396 commented:

"Respekt cedii ❤️❤️."

Rich.billyy said:

"We need a doc to check on Stonebowy’s BP 😂😂😂."

thepaajoe commented:

"Bulldog & Blakk Cedi Swap camp! 👏👏👏."

kleensl8 said:

"Herrh wiase LOL, the same black cedi who was throwing blows against Wale now dey big am up. So all these snakes were in Stonebwoy’s camp. Glad he cut ties with them, but if he’s good with Wale now, good for that partnership too."

mrgeorgebritton commented:

"Appreciation, love, and respect inspire many of us to strive for more than just completing the assigned task. #MusicBusiness."

Samini comments on Shatta Wale's Jamaica performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samini lauded his former rival Shatta Wale after he performed at the Freedom Street concert in Jamaica.

The veteran musician expressed pride in the SM boss serving as an ambassador for African dancehall on a big international stage.

Many Ghanaian fans thronged to the comment section of Samini's social media post to lavish praise on him.

