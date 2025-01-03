Osebo The Zaraman celebrated her daughter on social media on her birthday, sharing some beautiful moments with her on social media

The internet sensation and fashion influencer shared a heartwarming message to accompany his daughter's beautiful photos shared on Instagram

In his celebratory message, he wished her daughter well and expressed how much he loved the young girl

Ghanaian fashion icon Osebo The Zaraman's daughter Akosua celebrated her birthday on January 3, 2025.

The fashion entrepreneur took to social media to celebrate his young princess. He shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to mark the occasion.

In the post, Osebo the Zaraman prayed expressed her lover for the young lady and prayer for divine protection over her, saying.

"Happy birthday to my princess. May God bles and protect you for us."

The post received significant traction on social media from Ghanaian fans who thronged the comments section to wish Osebo's daughter well.

Others couldn't help but hail the young lady's beautiful birthday photos. The birthday celebrant looked pretty as she rocked a pair of blue Louis Vuitton sneakers matching it with her denim shorts.

Akua's beautiful long braided hair was spread over her beuatiful cream T-shirt as she slayed in her photos.

Osebo The Zaraman's daughter stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gahtered a few comments from fans in reaction to Osebo The Zaraman's festure celebratng his young daughter.

nanaakua_official wrote

Happy birthday Daddy's princess 👸

baidooyvonne said:

Happy birthday Don Papa pretty daughter 😍🙌❤️ Grow in good health and in prosperity 🙌

viv.iris shared:

Birthday blessings to you Princess... May Yahweh cover you always 🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️

raniluvmensa reacted:

Happy birthday gorgeous 😍God bless you

di_woho_ni remarked:

Memawo awoda papapaa mewofaase papabi God almighty bless you and enjoy your day piawwww.

nebs1881 wrote:

Hbd Princess Osibo, continue to shine. 🎁

ekhuapweedy13 said:

God bless you daddys princess ...Happy birthday miss beautiful 😍😍

