Kofi Adoma Nwanwani Hospitalised After Reportedly Being Shot, Vim Lady Claims
Kofi Adoma Nwanwani Hospitalised After Reportedly Being Shot, Vim Lady Claims

by  Kofi Owusu 1 min read

Renowned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has reportedly been shot by some unknown assailants, according to his colleague Vim Lady.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani is reportedly in the hospital after being shot. Photo source: Afia Pokuaa
Source: Facebook

The journalist is reportedly on admission to a hospital and receiving treatment.

Below is Vim Lady's social media post:

Source: YEN.com.gh

