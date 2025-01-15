Kofi Adoma Nwanwani Hospitalised After Reportedly Being Shot, Vim Lady Claims
Renowned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has reportedly been shot by some unknown assailants, according to his colleague Vim Lady.
The journalist is reportedly on admission to a hospital and receiving treatment.
Below is Vim Lady's social media post:
Source: YEN.com.gh
