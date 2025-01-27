A video of a Ghanaian couple getting married on a Zoom call has surfaced on social media, igniting mixed reactions

The couple was spotted in a video exchanging vows on the Zoom call with friends and loved ones present to support them

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some disapproved of the marriage while others congratulated the lovebirds

A Ghanaian couple has defied distance to tie the knot via a Zoom call, generating buzz on social media.

A video of the unique ceremony, which involved the couple exchanging vows online, has surfaced on social media.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the couple dressed elegantly for the occasion as they exchanged their vows.

Despite being in different parts of the world at the moment, the pair cemented their commitment by virtually placing rings on each other’s fingers, with one partner participating from abroad.

Friends and loved ones were present to celebrate the special moment, both virtually and in person.

Despite the smiles and cheers captured in the video, the bride’s father reportedly expressed disappointment with the unconventional wedding arrangement.

Reactions to couple getting married via Zoom

Netizens who saw the video of the couple getting married on a Zoom call expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

While some congratulated the couple, others raised alarm over the unconventional way of getting married.

@MRS.AMOAH wrote:

"Hmmmm, my sister did the same. It’s almost 10 years, de guy hasn't come down. He just called dis Christmas to tell de girl to marry becos he is not going to come back anymore."

@maaadwoa233 wrote:

"Ahh na ticket ye sen??? If u dn't hv papers then how will u marry someone who is here and u are there? How will u come and see or pick ur wife to join u?"

@sweetie wrote:

"So the man can’t just come down for this day eiiii."

@PHILIPS_A wrote:

"Our ladies will call this true love, while Techiman to Bolgatanga is long distance relationship."

@ClaudiaDiamond wrote:

"I’ll rather choose my Ghana man wai…most of you look down on the men in Ghana here but most of them are really trying."

@King Of Kings wrote:

"So, none of the guy’s family members were present or what? The guy’s brother, father or ebusua panin should have been the one to put on the ring on the guy’s behalf."

@chel bby wrote:

"I’m not condemning anyone’s comments but what you want is not what someone wants, besides you don’t know the situation they were facing.

@Leo wrote:

"Someone from the guy's family could have represented him. Especially sliding the ring on the lady's finger part anaaaa enfa."

@Louisa Oppong wrote:

"Even if you’re in space, you will have to come cuz eiii."

Young lady delights as wedding day approaches

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady was overwhelmed with joy as her wedding date approached.

In a video, she shed tears of joy and indicated that she could not believe she was finally getting married. She indicated that no man wanted to marry her due to a health condition she had.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some congratulated her while others sympathised with her.

