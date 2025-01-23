Wealthy business mogul Ibrahim Mahama was recently spotted with Kumawood sensation Kwame Ahenfie

The multi-millionaire and the viral star flaunted their relationship as they met during the debut Akwasidae in Kumasi

A video of them enjoying their friendship moment excited scores of fans who follow both personalities

Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama was among several high-profile personalities who recently visited Kumasi for the first Akwasidae in 2025.

It was a moment of cultural pomp and pageantry when the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II hosted his people to mark the grand occasion.

Ghana's newly sworn-in president was at the event along with numerous statesmen and celebrities.

Ibrahim Mahama, who is known for his down-to-earth nature, immediately warmed up to Kwame Ahenfie when they met.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the CEO of Engineers and Planners was spotted locked hand in hand as they walked together like old pals.

The moment intrigued scores of fans who have always admired Ibrahim Mahama's humility and welcoming aura despite his millions and clout.

The multi-millionaire is reportedly worth $850 million and owns numerous high-end businesses. He is the founder of the largest indigenous mining company in West Africa.

Ibrahim Mahama and stir reactions

YEN..com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ibrahim Mahama and Kwame Ahenfie's moment.

KoByFLo said:

All npp business guru’s nightmare..The name Ibrahim dey scare them..More blessings to Him.., Mahama and all their family for having Ghana at heart ❤️

thomasantwi25 wrote:

this mahama brother is really a lovely person am npp nii but am being honest here 👌

G.O.E remarked:

Appiah Stadium chop the money lef am 🤣😂, Appiah gave him 50gh out of the 10k🤣😂. He was given that amount due to his height

Tactical Lion 🦁 noted:

Kwame Ahenfie y3 guy guy 😂Ibrah is kind

theophiluz1 shared:

Your own ashanti billionaires you can’t near them,you see how northerners have clean heart and so lovely

shishi reacted::

short man where is your ashanti money.when it comes to no tribe this same person after collecting money will say northerners are no one

culturecombolo commented:

Shatta bundle is also a typical northerner who is even shorter. Jimii nti you pretend not to know... 😁

SPACEMAN

I hope you will now understand why I always get angry when I sees some of the Ashanti's insulting we the northern's, just compare the two personalities."

issahakubabaali459@gmail.com added:

"But Ibrahim becarful with this Termints they are very poison."

Ibrahim Mahama supports Empress Gifty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama had generously supported Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty Adorye with GH¢200,000 to pay for the funeral expenses of her late mother, popularly known as Agaga.

The funeral of the late singer's mother happened in Tema with scores of top personalities, including Osei Kwame Despite, present.

Empress Gifty shed uncontrollable tears while her family tried to console her at the star-studded funeral ceremony.

