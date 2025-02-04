Ghanaian Kumawood actor Kyekyeku affiliated with Dr Likee was seen in a recent video patronising street food

The actor was unperturbed by onlookers as he parked his car and stepped out to go grab his meal by the roadside

Scores of Ghanaian fans who admire the thriving Kumawood comedian thronged the comments section to share their thoughts

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku in a video that is grabbing attention online was seen patronising street food.

Dr Likee's boy Kyekyeku seen patronising street food. Photo source: Kyekyeku, Famelord22

Source: Facebook

The renowned Kumawood star known for his role in numerous viral skits with Dr Likee produced his first feature film 1957 last year.

Kyekyeku's movie featuring Kalsoume Sinare, Dr Likee, etc preaches the need for tribal co-existence telling a story about the struggles between Asantes and Northeners.

It premiered in Accra and Kumasi and became hugely successful thanks to an impressive promotional run that roped in several superstars and top personalities including Medikal and Samira Bawumia, Ghana's former second lady.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kyekyeku was spotted returning from his food base with his meal neatly wrapped in a rubber bag.

The actor had parked his Toyota Sonata across the street. He made his way across the street to his car and drove off with his meal.

Some fans couldn't help but notice the actor's oversized slippers which he normally prefers for his hilarious skits.

The video has stoked a frenzy online as fans weigh in on Kyekyeku's likeable and celebrity-defying personality.

Meanwhile, the actor has been on a hiatus after losing his colleague C Confion in December last year.

He attended the late 30-year-old star's funeral with several other Kumawood celebrities.

Kyekyeku buying roadside food stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of Kyekyeku's recent outing to patronise street food.

nanakwameagyanim4 said:

"The smell from that aboboyaa matters me."

😎 ÄMĞ ĶÜŠĦ ŠÄVÄĞË 😎 wrote:

"That be my senior brother. He likes Gɔbbɛ paapa 😂😂😂."

Kweku C fresh❤️🇺🇸 remarked:

"It's Buokrom F line , Hajia Awaky3."

Fb Tekz 🇬🇭🎮 shared:

"No be gadus be this ?"

Kwame Obrempong🩷💖 added:

"Kyekyeku ne mpaboa akesie."

Dr Likee drinks koko and kose

In a related post, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee was seen enjoying a popular local Ghanaian breakfast, Hausa koko by the roadside.

The actor's down-to-earth nature was evident, as he enjoyed the meal while sitting in his popped-up trunk.

He seemed unfazed by his celebrity status and surroundings while consuming the delicious-looking meal.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh