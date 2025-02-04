Kumawood actor Mmebusem aka Ghana Jesus and his new wife have started enjoying their lives as a couple

The new couple was spotted together in a video as they flaunted their bond exciting scores of fans

Fans thronged the comments section to express their admiration for the new couple

Ghanaian actor Ghana Jesus Mmebusem has been spotted with his wife after their recent start-studded wedding.

The actor's wedding was attended by a host of Kumawood celebrities including Salinko, Ras Nene aka Dr Likee and Vivian Jill Lawrence.

Mmmebusem is noted for his hilarious roles in Kumawood movies and TV commercials. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the couple Hymns couple were spotted in an auditorium seemingly waiting for an appointment.

She was in a flowery dress while her husband donned a white kaftan. Mmebusem stole glances at his wife, Millicent who returned the gesture.

Mmebusem and wife stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Mmebusem and his wife's public appearance after their wedding

Nyarkowaa🌹🦋 said:

"I can see the lady is very calm&humble all her videos she’s very relaxed."

Abena💕Suzzy wrote:

"I don't know why they are saying the ldy is old lady if not because of fame aaa this guy no be the girls class."

anatey richard shared:"

Me I know it's you are drowning the love. Is true love."

user536214248367 noted:

"That's nice 🥰🥰 my sister told him tight oo."

Qwin Winimi💝🔐🌷👩🌷 added:

"The make up artist who did the make up on the wedding day didn't try at all the woman is very beautiful."

Collins Dauda's daughter marries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported one of the 11 children of Hon Alhaji Collins Dauda, MP for Asutifi South had married.

Alhaji Collins Dauda has been an MP since Ghana's first parliament of the Fourth Republic from 1993 to 1997.

The 67-year-old politician is married to two wives and has 11 children including Hawa whose wedding the MP attended.

