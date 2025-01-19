Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has generously supported Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty Adorye with GH¢200,000 to pay for the funeral expenses of her late.

Empress Gifty and her family paid their last respect to her mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, popularly called Agaga, on January 18, 2025.

Ghanaian politician and leader of Movement for Change Alan Kyerematen, renowned pastors such as Revered Owusu Bempah, celebrities, businessmen including Dr Osei Kwame Despite and stakeholders in the Entertainment industry gathered to mourn with her Watch Me hitmaker.

Ibrahim Mahama gives Empress Gifty GH¢200,000 to pay for her mother's funeral expenses. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Empress Gifty shed uncontrollable tears while her family tried to console her at the star-studded funeral ceremony.

Gospel musicians like Diana Hamilton, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Broda Sammy, and Diana Asamoah participated, followed by a strong performance by Highlife artist Kofi Kinaata.

Ibrahim Mahama supports Empress Gifty with GH¢200,00

Some social media users have commented on the trending video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

gloriaantwiboasiako4553 stated:

"Gifty ay3 ade3 paa, way3 ne maame ayie paa."

abena_damilola stated:

"Ya Abban na aba…God bless u Dada Ibrahim 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

ghanaian.duchess

"See Ibrahim Mahama, yeah, his giving and kind heart will continuously open doors of blessings for him, and long life will God sustain him with, his children & generation will never lack. A definition of an Angel on earth!."

afia_prabba1 stated:

"Nti hwan paaa na okuta Kraman wo ayie asi nu??..nsem wo Ghana ha paaa o."

villas_boaz stated:

"You mean 2billion 😢😢😢 wattt. He has paid for all expenses and even given family members money for business eyyyyy."

Owusu Bempah arrives in an expensive car

Reverend Owusu Bempah looked dapper in an all-black as he arrived at Empress Gifty's mother funeral in an expensive car.

Obaapa performs at Empress Gifty's mom funeral

Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy performed her hit songs at Empress Gifty's mother's funeral in Tema.

Singer Empress Gifty and her husband dance Adowa

Ghanaian politician Mr Adorye and her wife Empress Gifty showed off their adowa dance moves at her mother's funeral.

Empress Gifty talks about her late mom on TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about gospel singer Empress Gifty who started crying as she talked about her late mother, evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, also known as Agaga on live TV.

She gave an explanation of her mother's death and why she chose to host UTV's United Showbiz before the funeral rites.

Many people were moved by the video and expressed sympathy for the gospel singer in the comments section.

