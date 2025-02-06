Nana Pooley briefly featured in a short skit with comic actor Asafo Powers before meeting his untimely demise

In the skit which was reshared on TikTok by Asafo Powers, he exchanged hilarious pleasantries with the comic actor at a stadium

Asafo Powers mourned the late die-hard fan and asked for his soul to rest in peace in the caption of the video

Die-hard Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley, was stabbed to death after his team’s Ghana Premier League match against Nsoatreman FC at Nana Kromansah Park.

Before his tragic end, he briefly appeared in a short skit with comic actor Asafo Powers. The video, reshared on TikTok by Asafo Powers, showed the two exchanging pleasantries at a stadium. Following Pooley’s death, Asafo Powers mourned him in the caption of the video.

Pooley, whose real name was Francis Yaw Frimpong, was reportedly attacked by Nsoatreman fans who accused him of insulting club owner Ignatius Baffour Awuah.

After the match, some Kotoko supporters tried to accompany him to the team bus, fearing possible violence. However, he was confronted by a group of home fans before reaching safety.

Eyewitnesses said a woman, identified as Akosua Black Chinese, threw two large stones at Pooley. Though he dodged them, he was later stabbed, leading to his death.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mikplat said:

"Bro, this is not fair. He was a die-hard fan and that's perfectly normal. May His beautiful soul finds perfect peace."

Akata Stonzy commented:

"Life so short 🤔 i met this guy at Ash Town Prekese last week Friday oooo😪R.I.P Pooley."

Rich man wrote:

"Nkwasia wuo ooo paaa... Aaah 😢😢 May u not die prematurely."

Irish cream 🇮🇪 said:

"Who ever stabbed Pooley it shall never be well with him for the rest of his life."

NanaYaw said:

"I don’t blame the so-called Dormaa and some Bono people, I rather blame our King Otumfo) all in the name of peace and these people are taking our leniency to be our weakness, aren’t we Asante again?"

Police officer charged with murder in Naa Poley case

A police officer has been found complicit in the death of Naa Pooley and has been arranged before a court in Sunyani.

YEN.com.gh reported that Nsoatreman FC owner Ignatius Baffour Awuah and one more person were also to appear before the court.

The demise of Naa Pooley has brought sorrow to many Ghanaians with many calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

