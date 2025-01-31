Mr Owusu Aduonum has reflected on his first decade together with his wife Afua Asantewaa as a couple

The renowned editor shared the story of how they first met and how he forgot to take her number after

Kofi Owusu Aduonum's adulation of his wife in his recent interview earned him significant praise

The husband of Ghanaian event planner and media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has opened up about their marital journey which started about a decade ago.

Afua Asantewaa's husband reflects on their first decade together. Photo source: AfuaAsantewaaAduonum

Source: Facebook

According to Afua Asantewaa, she met her husband in 2017 while job-hunting. Reports indicate that the couple dated for only a few months and tied the knot when Afua was only 24.

The events planner is now 32 and shares three beautiful children together with her husband.

In his recent interview with Adom TV's Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, Kofi Owusu Aduonum described how he met his wife-to-be for the first time and forgot to take her contact.

Luckily, they ran into each other not long after their first meetup giving them another opportunity to further their love story.

Mr Aduonum established that his wife had a peculiar aura which drew he couldn't resist. He added that the beauty of his wife's nose and ears also convinced him to consider Afua to be his lifelong partner.

Fans react to Kofi Aduonum's story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kofi Aduonum's account of how he and his wife's journey progressed after their first date.

Adams Bona said:

powerful massage 🙌👏🙏🏾💯

iron lady wrote:

right decision ❤️marry man not boy

Nana Akua remarked:

I PRAY I MEET A MAN LIKE U IN JESUS NAME

lucylosculate wrote:

Have u realised since the man came to the Limw light he's upgrading in looks?

blesspee7 shared:

A real mature man is not defined by looks he's what we call a real man

iamangela_etsibah added:

Very responsible and respectful husband 🙌 God bless you

Afua Asantewaa talks about her honyemoon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa had shed light on their honeymoon which took them to the pristine beaches of Sao Tome.

Afua Asantewaa shared a photo of them looking much younger as they enjoyed their first moments as a married couple.

Kofi and Afua have become an ideal couple online. Random videos of them rendering acts of service to each other and enjoying their marriage have delighted their numerous fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh