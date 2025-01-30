Radio Presenter Who Broke Traditional Priestess' Heart Shares Side Of Story: "I Feared For My Life"
- Starboy Junior, the radio presenter who broke the heart of a traditional priestess has spoken for the first time about the incident
- In a video which has since gone viral, he clarified matters and explained why he parted ways with the priestess
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with some supporting him while others criticised him
The Ghanaian radio presenter who reportedly broke the heart of a traditional priestess has opened up about the circumstance that led to their split.
In a video, Starboy Junior admitted to parting ways with Komfo Ama Attaa but clarified that he did not take the decision. According to him, the priestess ended the relationship.
Speaking on Nhyira FM, he noted that the priestess was engaging in activities he wasn't happy about and refused to change her ways after several complaints.
Additionally, he claimed the priestess had on several occasions accused him of cheating on her, although false, and threatened to take his life.
He also mentioned that his former lover was very jealous and would not want him to even answer his calls.
"I'm a radio presenter and with the nature of my work, I receive so many calls. She would always me of cheating and talking to other ladies each time she calls and my number is busy," he said.
Watch the video below:
Following the threats on his life, Starboy claims his mother warned him to end their relationship. Despite the warning, he continued the relationship until she finally decided to part ways with him.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh