Kyinkyinaa Twan is bent on transforming a five-acre plot he owns into a farming and tourism hub

The Kumawood actor linked to Dr Like has already begun tilling the land and building other structures towards his vision

He recently shared his vision for the project as he took some of his Kumawood colleagues to the site

Ghanaian actor and producer Nana Agyemang Fred, known in Kumawood as Kyinkyinaa Twan has ventured into large-scale farming on a five-acre plot in the Ashanti Region.

Dr LIkee's boy Kyinkyinaa Twan takes Kumawood stars to his site. Photo source: KyinkyinaaTwan

Source: Facebook

The actor who released his major film Red Kingdom featuring renowned names like Agya Koo recently shared his vision for the project.

According to Kyinkyinaa Twan, he plans on transforming the site into a tourism and farming village.

Kyinkyinaa Twan has already begun his farming project. His company, Nafako Farms has built multiple ponds for catfish rearing.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the musician and actor took his Kumawood colleagues including Wayoosi and others to his farm for a catfish party.

The large group of Kumawood stars grilled the fishes on the farm and served the meal on a huge leaf on the ground.

While they ate, the actor's workers were busy moisturising sand to be used as plastering for a few mud houses on the site.

The Red Kingdom producer established that he planned to transform a demarcated area of the site to build a dam.

"We'll create the dam and build wooden homes on it just like it has been done in Nzulezu. When the tourists wake up in the morning we serve them food from the farm," the actor said in his interview.

Kyinkyinaa Twan's project stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kyinkyina Twan's tourism and farming project.

@NanaAmaAfrakoma said:

"Location please. Cos next when am in Ghana that will be my first stop am seriously serious."

@Nathaniel_39 remarked:

"Nafaako farms the best."

@nyarkogiftt2472 reacted:

"Wisdom man Twan ❤❤❤."

@TwisterNanakwame shared:

"That’s my role model."

"Cool and silence hard working guy."

@augustinasarpong8719 shared:

"Kyinkyinatwin will become one of the most richest man in the Ashanti region, Mark my word."

