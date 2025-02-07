Ghanaian actor turned politician, John Dumelo shared his first speech after becoming deputy minister-designate

He told Celestine Donkor and several other entertainers and creative arts professionals gathered there that he'll always remember his first background as an actor

His thoughtful speech resonated well with scores of his colleagues present at the recent event in Accra

John Dumelo, Ghana's new deputy minister-designate for the Food and Agriculture ministry was at Celestine Donkor's recent press launch ahead of the singer's annual worship event.

John Dumelo says he will not forget the arts sector. Photo source: Facebook/JohnDumelo, BloggersmuPaul

Source: Facebook

The actor-turned-politician and MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon gave his first speech at the press launch after getting his appointment.

The MP expressed his thrill to be among the several entertainers and creative arts professionals gathered at the event including Empress Gifty.

According to John Dumelo, the arts sector which is often overlooked in Ghana is a critical one.

Despite pivoting into active politics, the award-winning actor said he still had a soft spot for the creative community whenever it needed its support. He said,

This is my first speech after I won. I'm here to support my sister (Celestine Donkor). Despite the fact that I'm an MP now and I'm in the Agric ministry, I still won't forget where I came from which is the arts sector. I'll always be an arts and creative person. If we don't develop our own, who else will develop it for us? Some people disregard the arts economy. When we are all stressed, we listen to songs, watch movies, read or watch skits. It's all part of life. The arts economy is important and we must all make sure to support it."

Ghana's 2024 elections saw a host of entertainers and creative professionals venturing into politics including former musician and media pundit, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus who won the Gomoa Central seat as an independent candidate.

Unlike John Dumelo, who has stuck his neck out for the arts sector, A Plus maintains that his stint in political stint will only be focused on his constituents.

In an interview with A Plus, the musician emphasised that he got no support from the creative arts community during his campaign and will not be drawn to their concerns and needs.

John Dumelo hails his boss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo had received a heartwarming message from the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku.

After vetting, John Dumelo will serve under Eric Opoku, a successful farmer who doubles as a Member of Parliament for the Asunafo South South constituency in the Ahafo region.

John Dumelo, in his reply, expressed his admiration and readiness to learn from the minister.

Source: YEN.com.gh