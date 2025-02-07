Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogun John Setor Dumelo popularly called John Dumelo has won over his constituents with his new initiative

John Setor Dumelo, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, has announced that he will provide free makeup and photoshoot sessions for first-year students at the University of Ghana.

The new students will participate in their matriculation ceremony on Saturday, February 8, 2025, marking their official enrollment at the university.

John Dumelo provides free makeup and photoshoot sessions for UG students.

The Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture shared this information in a post on X, highlighting the initiative as a way to assist students who are on tight budgets.

Reactions to John Dumelo's announcement have been mixed on social media; while some users are praising his efforts, others express disappointment, stating that this initiative may deprive young entrepreneurs of an opportunity to earn extra income to support themselves.

John Dumelo provides free makeup for UG students

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@_owula stated:

"Maa Lydia for just retire from politics cos ei she go dey opposition keep oooo."

@GHDeservesBest stated:

"This is so wonderful and I am really pleased to have campaigned for you. You haven’t stopped the good works you started and that’s what we call blessings till till till. They will vote for you till till till. You deserve you new role as the deputy minister for food and agriculture."

@_nursingguy stated:

"Is this the epitome of political bankruptcy? A newly elected MP resorting to handing out free makeup and photoshoots to curry favor with the uninformed masses, who are so easily swayed by such trivialities that they overlook the real responsibilities of governance? How."

Dr King Winter stated:

"I figure them finish the elections or ? Wow."

@ur_Gean stated:

"Mr Dumelo, you spoil plans for photographers to get some small coins🥲💔 before the Graduation."

@Hajjyass70 stated:

"The seat derrrr e no go return to the elephants again🤣. Campaign after election 😊 great 🤝."

@2nd_juddas stated:

"Eiii honourable Dumelo, what about we Guy."

@krisscoan2 stated:

"Honourable please what about what will favour the boys too because it seems this will favour the ladies more?".

Check out John Dumelo's post on X:

John Dumelo buy chop boxes for students

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo gave out chop boxes and provisions for senior high school students in his constituents.

John Dumelo organises free buses for students

Ghanaian politician John Dumelo organised free buses for University of Ghana students during the Christmas break.

Watch the video below:

5 facts about honourable John Dumelo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about John Dumelo who was appointed by President John Dramani Mahama as the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture.

John Dumelo and his wife Gifty Dumelo rock customised ensembles.

The passionate farmer and philanthropist has received many congratulatory messages from his colleagues and fans.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five reasons why John Dumelo deserves his new appointment.

