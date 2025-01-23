Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, John Dumelo, shared a video of how he spent his day at the farm and had to rush to Parliament after

In the video, he noted that the plan for the day was to set up the brooding for the chicks that would be arriving

The video got many people applauding his hard work, as they commended him in the comments

Seasoned Ghanaian actor turned politician John Dumelo shared a video of him spending time on his farm before rushing to Parliament House for the day's meeting.

John Dumelo farms, goes to Parliament

John Dumelo took to his Instagram page to share a lovely video of how he prepared the home for his chicks, who were expected to arrive on his farm.

The video started with him driving to the farm at around 4 am while blasting choral songs through the speakers. He later sat on an uncompleted platform to drink Hausa Koko and bofrot for breakfast, which he had bought from a vendor.

Mr Dumelo educated his millions of followers on the proper process of preparing a house for chicks for farming.

The steps he demonstrated in the video involved putting up the wooden house, filling the walls and floor with black polythene rubber, and disinfecting the floor before covering it with sand.

The newly sworn-in MP for Ayawaso West showed in the video that he did not do the hard work alone but with the help of abled men.

In the video's caption, Mr Dumelo expressed excitement when the chicks arrived on the farm and sectioned them across the room.

After finishing his duties on the farm, the MP rushed to Parliament to represent his constituents, and he shared pictures at the end of the video.

Reactions to Dumelo's day at the farm

After John Dumelo posted the video on his social media page, many people could not applaud his hard work and dedication to agriculture.

Others also requested that the MP bring some palm wine, which he and the other workers shared as they took a break from working on the farm.

With President John Dramani Mahama appointing ministers and some getting vetted, many people in the comment section vouched for Mr Dumelo to be appointed as the agriculture minister.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Dumelo's day at the farm:

missgeeonly said:

"Your chicks?😂😂😂😂."

__jayphones1 said:

"Someone who’s MP has money still Dey wake 4am to go farm and make sure things work for him yet you re in 20, u never achieve anything and because u have a degree u re still sleeping till 10am just because you haven’t found a decent job. Dey play time is waiting for you."

cutetravelisland said:

"So nice to watch and Agriculture the way to go. He was raised on fante land so thought can't speak ewe😂😂😂.He just surprised me by saying 'Woa nua??' which literally means would you drink?😂😂😂👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥."

oklaygh said:

"Our future looks promising.. with people like you in politics."

am.ertrude said:

"Farm life is not easy especially when you have to climb mountains eii😭😭. I’ve experienced some twice when I went to my dad’s farm and I told him I won’t go again😭😂😂. I couldn’t walk well the next day 😭😭. But he goes there every time. God bless that man and farms all around 🙏🏾🙏🏾."

iamemmagh said:

"Have they named Agric minister already???"

jcrankson said:

"Please put on full PPP’s when spraying or dealing with dangerous and hazardous chemicals."

officialnene.gh said:

"Honorable please the palm wine nu must be shared amongst the constituents 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

John Dumelo flaunts eggs from his farm

YEN.com.gh reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor and farmer John Dumelo flaunted the hundreds of egg crates from his farm.

He braggingly boasted about having a lucrative and productive farm, posing for a selfie with a truckload of crates of eggs packaged in the trunk of a pickup.

In the caption of the post, he noted that the eggs were being packaged to be delivered to customers who had ordered.

Ghanaians applauded Mr Dumelo and hailed him in the comment section and encouraged him to show off and be proud of being a farmer.

