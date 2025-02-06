John Dumelo has spoken after becoming Ghana's new deputy minister for Food and Agriculture designate

The MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency's first words were directed towards his boss-to-be, Eric Opoku

His message to the minister has garnered significant traction on social media as he hopes to join him in office

Ghanaian actor turned politician John Setor Dumelo has opened up after his appointment to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture as deputy minister.

john Dumelo exchanges pleasantries with his new boss Eric Opoku after the appointment. Photo source: JohnDumelo

Source: Twitter

The MP for Ayawso West Wuogon was among a list of 13 people submitted for Parliament's consideration as deputy ministers.

After vetting, John Dumelo will serve the Food and Agriculture ministry under the minister Eric Opoku.

Eric Opoku, the minister, is a successful farmer who doubles as a Member of Parliament for the Asunafo South South constituency in the Ahafo region.

The minster sent John Dumelo a hearty congratulatory message ahead of the latter's vetting saying,

"Congratulations @johndumelo on your well-deserved nomination as Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture! Your dedication and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and success of our agricultural sector. Looking forward to working together."

John Dumelo used the opportunity to express his admiration for Eric Opoku whom he described as a senior.

"Thanks so much, Senior. Can’t wait to begin working with you to transform the agric sector. I have always admired you and your contributions. Have an amazing morning my boss. #idey4," John Dumelo said.

Just like the minister, his deputy, John Dumelo is an agricultural enthusiast and a farmer who is into poultry and the cultivation of several crops including ginger. He is also an advocate for more youth participation in agriculture.

Before becoming an MP, after the 2024 elections, John Dumelo had shared a vision of making a million dollars from agriculture.

Ghanaians hail John Dumelo

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to John Dumelo's first words after becoming a deputy minister-designate.

@jewel_loveson said:

"He should have been the minister and you the deputy tbh."

@obiba_jk2 wrote:

"Congratulations boss. We have no doubt that, you will assist your boss to make agric sector attractive for the youth of this country."

@browzaGH remarked:

"Awwwnn hw3 ne f3.Wishing you all the best on the task ahead."

John Dumelo spotted on his farm

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo had shared a day of his life as a farmer with his fans online.

In the video he shared, the politician woke up at dawn and drove to the farm while blasting choral songs through the speakers.

Farmer John as he is affectionately called on social media, had his signature Hausa Koko and bofrot breakfast getting his hands busy on the farm.

Source: YEN.com.gh