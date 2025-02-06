John Duemo's appointment to the Food and Agriculture Ministry has thrown his fans into a frenzy

The affable actor-turned-politician was spotted jubilating with a group of traders excited about his new appointment

The heartwarming video of John Dumelo which is making rounds on social media has got many fans talking

Ghana's MP for the Ayawaso West Wugon constituency has been appointed as the deputy minister-designate for the Agriculture and Food minister.

On February 5, President John Dramani Mahama shared a list of his 13 deputy ministers nominees of which John Dumelo was a part.

John Dumelo's appointment excited scores of including a group of traders who got the chance to meet him

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the traders erupted in joy after seeing John Dumelo. Many of them moved close to him for handshakes and hugs.

The new deputy minister designates warmly welcomed the traders with smiles as he has always done when engaging his electorates and the youth.

Dumelo's moments with the traders stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of John Dumelo and the traders after his appointment.

Eaksyn Enterprise said:

"Wooow beautiful congratulations Congratulations JDM you are really a Visionary leader. My prayers is may our young men appointed never Disappoint you."

hello wrote:

"There's difference between an educated person and a scholar. A scholar isn't closer to his people, doesn't share the pain of his people, distances himself."

MyMeBeneWaa💕🤍🇬🇧 shared:

"I’m so happy for him and teary as well. I wish his parents were alive to witness this Glory but in all things, we give God Almighty Thanks 🙏🙏🙏 Hard work indeed pays 🥰 God guide bless him." 🙏

Anonymous remarked:

I think he's the first that has done it anaa, to come to Parliament for the first time and be given a ministerial position?

Barimah added:

"We the NDC have made governance attractive."

John Dumelo speaks after appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo had opened up after his appointment with the Food and Agriculture Ministry.

The MP spoke after his boss, Eric Opoku the minister of Food and Agriculture to congratulate him on his appointment.

John Dumelo grasped the opportunity to express admiration for the season farmer and senior colleague in parliament. He also shared his readiness for his new role, pending approval from the vetting committee.

