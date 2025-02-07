Asamoah Gyan in a video he shared on his Instagram page looked different as he had his moustache and sideburns completely shaved off

The former Black Stars captain who had only a tiny goatee left happily sang songs in the comfort of his vehicle

In the comments section of the video, many people admired his new look and were happy to see him doing well and looking healthy

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has sparked reactions online after sharing a video of himself with a different look.

He appeared without his moustache and sideburns, leaving only a small goatee. In the video, he was seen sitting in his vehicle, singing happily.

Many fans in the comments admired his new appearance and were pleased to see him looking healthy.

Asamoah Gyan, who has built a strong legacy in Ghanaian football, continues to stay in the spotlight through his business ventures and his charitable acts.

Recently, a video of one of his properties, Baby Jet Square, surfaced online. The footage showed the grand commercial complex located in East Legon, which has been rented out to various Ghanaian and international businesses.

The video also suggested that the filling station and the building behind it might be part of his property.

Asamoah Gyan's new look sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sylvesterbaiden said:

"It’s unfortunate we have never met but you inspire me a lot expecially your emotional strength may God give you long life and strength legend."

yesiampaakwo commented:

"I love the person you're now and than when you were a footballer."

obdddzzzz said:

"Hope you’re doing something about Ghana football tho. It’s getting sad since you left."

Mr owan wrote:

"You’re legend I looked up to you when growing up seeing you in tears on ig live has really affected my emotions also please let it pass I pray God gives you the strength to endure this and move on 🙏Baby Jet you’ve done more than enough for Ghana God bless you."

speedwave38 said:

"Awww, age is already catching up with de legend."

sannoundiallo74 commented:

"😂 seeing you happy makes me happy."

de_manueljr reacted:

"@therealfunnyface soo grateful for all your support @asamoah_gyan3 legend."

baidoo6201 wrote:

"God richly blessed you baby jet."

Asamoah Gyan reacts to Richard Ofori's howler

Richard Ofori, Ghana's former number one made a howler while playing for his club side and it brought him a lot of ridicule on social media.

YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan was not too happy with people making fun of the goalkeeper, lashing out at a journalist who shared a video trying to make fun of Ofori.

The former Black Stars captain condemned the act and saw it as a way to get more people to attack the goalkeeper which he found unnecessary.

