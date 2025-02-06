Ghanaian rapper and one-third of hiplife group 4x4 has weighed in on the woes of embattled colleague Okomfuo Kwadee

This comes after some current videos depicting Kwadee's current state surfaced on social media

The 4x4 member has cautioned stakeholders in the music industry to rise up in support of Kwadee

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A disturbing footage of Okomfuo Kwadee performing with his shirt off recently popped up online.

The award-winning rapper looked lean and frail as he did what he has always wanted to do with his life music.

Captain Planet wants immediate action in support of Okomfuo Kwadee. Photo source: CaptainPlanet4x4

Source: Facebook

The rapper has reportedly been in and out of rehab centers yet his issues persist. Reports indicate that he is with his family currently in their hometown, Mirigu Nabango in the Upper East Region.

Captain Planet of 4x4 fame has weighed in on Kwadee's woes. According to the rapper, the music industry needs to unite in support of Okomfuor Kwadee.

On social media, Captain Planet said,

"Ghana music industry, make we people do something for Okomfuo Kwadee before e go be too late."

The 4x4 rapper's call was supported by several other industry players including media personality Dr Pounds.

Last year, members of Kwadee's family made a public appeal seeking financial assistance to help the embattled rapper.

Ghanaians react to Captain Planet's plea

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction Kwadee's woes and Captain Planet's plea.

@Emberpower00 said:

You have to start something Schedule a meeting with your colleagues and tell them how much money you are contributing the rest will now start paying something,Gather all the monies you will get and help him.Thank you

@KwakuGriffin wrote:

Does he, himself wants to be saved? Masa its not everyone that wants to be saved. If the person is not willing, if u like take am go sit heaven.. still saa!. When he dies, its no news. Even great people come pass, so if he does. Norrrrmal! He achieved atleast half of in purpose

@KBOATENG18 remarked:

U guys for go take am,quarantine am, get good doctors on him,Get powerful and honest men of God to help him spiritually and feed him on vegetables and fruits alongside waakye,He'll be fine paaaa. I'm serious pls.

@ETylerasiedu shared:

The person is suggesting something sensible and y’all are in the comment section like he should do it outta pocket that’s the problem with Ghanaians no body wants to step forward and if someone does then everyone wants to leave everything on them is he the only musician ?

@CFCSIFA added:

If that man dies, which I pray it doesn’t happen, you will see millions of cedis being sprayed at his funeral . You ppl are too heartless. This is one thing I like about Nigerians. They will come in thier numbers to show support at early stage off such tragedy."

Funny Face gets back on his feet

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face who also battled with mental health issues in 2024 has made significant progress in his life.

YEN.com.gh reported that the comedian in a new video that surfaced looked handsome and clean to the excitement of Ghanaians.

He shared the video on social media and thanked God for the positive progress he has made in his life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh