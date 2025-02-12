Ghana Jesus Mmebusem's Wife Suspected To Be Pregnant 2 Weeks After Wedding, Husband Speaks
- Kumawood comedian Ghana Jesus Mmebusem and his new wife have begun settling into their marriage
- Suspicions about his beautiful wife's pregnancy have gained significant traction on social media
- The renowned Kumawood star recently addressed the rumours about his wife's pregnancy
Ghanaian actor Justice Hymns, popularly known as Ghana Jesus, has opened up about the rumours after his recent wedding.
The comic actor married his sweetheart, Millicent, on February 1, 2025, at Asuofia Nketia in Kumasi.
Their wedding was attended by scores of Ghanaian Kumawood stars, including Dr Likee and Vivian Jill Lawrence.
His wife's acne-riddled face during the star-studded wedding became the highlight for several showbiz commentators.
The new bride's obsession with loose outfits continues to fuel rumours about her pregnancy.
While some fans believe the pregnancy may have taken a toll on Millicent's look, Mmebusem maintains that his wife has always had acne-prone skin.
Ghana Jesus Mmebusem says his wife is the standard of beauty: "She has acne but she is not an old woman"
During a recent live interaction with the couple, a fan asked whether Mmebusem's wife was pregnant.
The actor gave out a coy laugh as he ignored the question, accusing the fan of wanting trouble. His wife also smiled and started to rub the Kumawood star's head.
Mmebusem is known for his numerous skits, and his wife continued to interact with fans after speaking about the pregnancy rumours.
Mmebusem and wife stir reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Mmebusem and his wife's stance as their pregnancy rumours linger.
anokyedrapery(0245224542) wrote:
"Eii Agyekwa koraa get marry and Diana Asamoah still waiting for Yesu to marry him."
aimeeuwera said:
"She is beautiful, it's belle that is doing am🥺❤️."
Dominic Appiah shared:
"Oh Ghana, this beautiful lady and people call her kasongo."
Agyenim_Dignity commented:
"Agyenkwa koraa has fallen in love na me kwame peprah😂."
Gladys Asamoah noted:
"Eeii Ghana hmmmmmm. But she is very cute and gorgeous, Ghana when are we going to stop talking?"
torbkiss❤️ remarked:
"Some people should not do make-up on their wedding day cos eiii😂💔.:
Pizzaro mensah added:
"Buh your wife is really beautiful, why the makeup at the wedding."
Mmebusem slams detractors
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mmebusem had issued a strong statement to detractors picking on his wife's looks after their wedding.
According to the actor, the comments about his wife being whistled at online, with many referencing the viral Kasongo TikTok soundbite, were inaccurate.
Mmebusem acknowledged that his wife's acne didn't make her less of a beautiful woman with whom he was well pleased.
