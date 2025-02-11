Ghanaian rapper, Kweku Smoke was recently spotted patronising a roadside braised rice joint with his crew

The large group of musicians, executives and influencers parked their flashy cars for a taste of the street food

Videos of them impressed scores of fans who have been following Kweku Smoke's skyrocketing journey to the top

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke's name has garnered significant traction on social media after videos of him with his crew surfaced on social media.

The rapper who ended last year with three albums and a critically acclaimed concert in Accra has been on the road performing in venues across the country since 2025 started.

The Agyekum hitmaker appears to be in Kumasi where he and some of his hardcore fans including Mama Smoke reconnected.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kweku Smoke was spotted in a queue near a roadside food joint.

The joint is reportedly one of the most patronised Angwamo street food brands Krofrom. Kweku Smoke was there with his crew members numbering over ten. Accra-based influencer David Deuces was among Kweku Smoke's crew.

The team had parked their high-end cars including an ash Range Rover on the other side of the road as they bought the food to be taken away.

Kweku Smoke and his crew stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kweku Smoke and his team's public appearance in Kumasi.

Spymaster said:

"Kumasi has a different aura 🔥."

kojoskillful wrote:

"Nice drip but consider the weather before u put on a certain outfit."

Yaw💰Cash remarked:

"So the frassing is literally everywhere, like it’s not enough after it’s completed at home and in the car? Eeeeiii mo be wu oo."

Larzy LeBron 😎 shared:

"The place wey C Confion and Jordan shoot their last video Adwee Nkwanta."

kingcue commented:

Deuces no otwi pons anaaaa😂😂😂😂😂.

Scorpio ♏️ finest added:

"Which side of Krofrom that? I would like to buy food from there."

Kyekyeku buys roadside food

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a fan encountered Kumawood star Kyekyeku casually strolling in his neighbourhood.

Kyekyeku was spotted returning from his food base with his meal neatly wrapped in a rubber bag. The actor had parked his Toyota Sonata across the street. He made his way across the street to his car and drove off with his meal.

Some fans couldn't help but notice the actor's oversized slippers which he normally prefers for his hilarious skits.

