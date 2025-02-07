Ghana Jesus Mmebusem has regrettably had to battle negative comments about his wife ever since their wedding

The comic actor in a recent interview sought to put the baseless remarks about his wife, Millicent to rest

Mmebusem established that some detracters might be tempted to worship his wife after discovering her real beauty

Ghanaian actor Justice Hymns popularly known as Ghana Jesus Mmebusem has opened up about the numerous comments targeted at his wife after their wedding.

Ghana Jesus Mmebusem is happy with his wife despite the inaccurate concerns about her looks. Photo source: GhanaJesusMmebusem, MIssmillie18

Source: Facebook

Despite their lovely wedding, attended by several stars including Dr Likee and Vivian Jill, his wife Millicent became a victim of online trolls.

Many of the comments focused on Millicent's looks. In the early footage from the wedding ceremony, Millicent's acne acne-riddled face took center stage but the new bride was unfazed.

Others also said Mmebusem's wife's looks made her appear older than her husband.

Mmebusem and his wife at their recent wedding.

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, the comments about his wife being whistled at online with many referencing the viral Kasongo TikTok soundbite were inaccurate.

Mmebusem acknowledged that his wife's acne didn't make her less of a beautiful woman with whom he was well pleased.

Mrs Millicent Hymns is an accomplished nurse who has been dating the actor for over a year.

In his interview, Mmebusem argued that most of the negative comments about his wife came from people who could not compare to her in any way.

"I saw someone's comment saying Kasongo lady. I clicked on the person's profile picture and was disappointed. Such a person should be licking my wife's feet."

The actor was forced to uncover his wife's personal TikTok account directing his detractors to go check out his wife's beautiful photos on social media.

Check out a snippet of Mmebusem's interview defending his wife.

Here are some of the photos culled from Mmebusem's wife's page.

Ghana Jesus Mmebusem's wife flaunting her beauty. Image credit: @missmillie18

Source: TikTok

Ghana Jesus Mmebusem's wife sitting pretty in a black dress. Photo source: Missmillie18

Source: TikTok

Ghana Jesus Mmebusem busy at work as a nurse. TikTok/MissMillie18

Source: TikTok

Fans react as Mmebusem defends his wife

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to MMebusem's recent interview defending his wife.

Grace Marfo said:

"She's beautiful paaa. She just looks pregnant. She will be fine after pregnancy."

Frimpong wrote:

"I swear she is very beautiful but the wig and the makeup."

Double Trouble noted:

"She could probably be pregnant that could also be a factor😜."

🎉❤️ remarked:

"😏😏😏Is mebusem himself handsome.. you people leave this pretty woman alone.."

Mmebusem and wife step out

The Hymns couple remain unfazed about the frenzy surrounding their marriage.

YEN.com.gh reported that the couple was spotted on some sort of date right after their wedding.

She was in a flowery dress while her husband donned a white kaftan. Mmebusem stole glances at his wife, Millicent who returned the gesture.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh