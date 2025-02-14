Berla Mundi in some photos she shared on her Instagram page, celebrated Valentine's Day in grand style rocking a beautiful red dress

In the photos, the gorgeous media personality held onto a beautiful balloon shaped into a love symbol and used it to conceal her ever-growing baby bump

She placed the balloon at her stomach region but it was still clear she was heavily pregnant and social media users trooped to the comments section to congratulate her

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi sparked reactions after sharing Valentine’s Day photos on Instagram.

In the images, she wore a red dress and held a heart-shaped balloon over her stomach, but it was still clear she was heavily pregnant.

Fans quickly noticed the attempt to conceal her baby bump and flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. This comes weeks after similar speculation arose when she appeared visibly pregnant at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22, where she was the MC.

Videos shared by blogger GH Kwaku showed Berla arriving at the Samsung event, using her handbag to cover her belly. She wore a black mini dress paired with a black double-buttoned suit.

Before the pregnancy rumours, Berla Mundi had already made headlines for her secret wedding. She got married on January 5, 2024, in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Although she kept the wedding low-key, her colleague Giovani Caleb confirmed it in a post on X, congratulating her.

Reports indicated that she married a man named David Tabi. Guests at the wedding were reportedly required to surrender their phones to maintain privacy.

Berla Mundi's Valentine's Day photo stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AdwoaT said:

"The goosebumps,teary eyes😢😢 we proud of YOU 👏🙌thank God for his goodness."

graysaxofficial wrote:

"I’m from team T😒We are not accepting this, Madrina you’ll be served very soon."

miss_amfoh commented:

I love you Egyptian Goddess."

tees_jewelleries said:

"I'm loving Bella's new look😍."

